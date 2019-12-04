Commentary

Editorial blasts Virginia Foxx for impeachment absenteeism

By
14 days ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary

Rep. Virginia Foxx

In case you missed it, another important political observer — the editorial page of the Greensboro News & Record — has weighed in on Congresswoman Virginia Foxx’s strange behavior regarding the House impeachment proceedings.

As Progressive Pulse readers will recall from our November 21 story, Foxx, a senior member on one of the committees leading the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, has skipped the vast majority of closed-door impeachment depositions. Yesterday, the News & Record assessed Foxx’s actions this way in a powerful editorial:

Maybe those Republicans who didn’t bother to go to the depositions knew the truth behind the loud public indignation: House Democrats weren’t doing anything wrong. Impeachment is a political process, not a legal one. The rules of a courtroom trial don’t apply. Even if they did, the early stages when witnesses are being interviewed to see if impeachment is justified are more like grand jury proceedings — which are closed to the public.

The Democrats were playing by the rules when they chose to question witnesses in the early part of the process in private. They said the closed doors would allow witnesses to speak more frankly. Privacy also means those asking questions are less likely to grandstand. In fact, the rules the Democrats were following had been set by Republicans in 2015, when they controlled the House. Under those rules, it’s fine to do the initial interviewing of witnesses in secret. No sham or Soviet conspiracy is involved. It’s the formal impeachment hearing, like the Senate trial that would follow, that has to be public.

Republicans and diehard Trump supporters were full of sound and fury, railing against those early closed-door hearings. Could it be that they find it easier to try to paint the impeachment proceedings themselves as flawed than it is to defend the president against mounting evidence? Stay tuned.

Possibly related posts:

  1. NC Senate leader calls impeachment inquiry a “hoax”
  2. Impeachment hearing testimony reveals sad truth about Trump’s foreign policy
  3. This week’s top stories on NC Policy Watch
  4. Rep. Foxx skipped most closed-door impeachment proceedings
  5. Congressman Dan Bishop should be held to account for his shameful and possibly illegal act

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

NC Policy Watch to honor founders Jim Goodmon and Chris Fitzsimon in January

Fifteen years ago Capitol Broadcasting Company President and ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
New report: Gerrymandering to blame for stalled gun control proposals in North Carolina

Most North Carolinians favor stricter gun laws, according to recent polling, but efforts to advance [...]

The lingering inequality of school discipline in North Carolina

Mark Robinson ostensibly addressed the Guilford County Board of Education, but the broad, barrel-che [...]

PW special report: Residents of NC town long treated as a massive waste dump demand action

Alcoa Corporation polluted the Stanly County town of West Badin with toxic chemicals for decades. No [...]

NC Republicans Foxx, Walker and Murphy rush in to defend Betsy DeVos

National education policy divide on display as D's, R's spar over controversial education [...]

The betrayal that is the ‘Silent Sam’ deal

When leaders of the N.C. Council of Churches two years ago adopted a policy statement entitled “Conf [...]

‘Silent Sam’ deal reaction

The post ‘Silent Sam’ deal reaction appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The Leandro report is out. The future of public education in North Carolina starts this week.

For over two decades, North Carolina has systematically violated the constitutional rights of its ch [...]

After Silent Sam settlement, UNC has lost the benefit of the doubt

Last December I condemned the UNC–Chapel Hill Board of Trustees (BOT) proposal to literally enshrine [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2016 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch