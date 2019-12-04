University of North Carolina law professor takes center stage at impeachment hearing (video)

UNC constitutional law professor Michael Gerhardt has written six books on impeachment and was front and center at Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Two of Gerhardt’s most profound assertions:

If left unchecked, the president will likely continue his pattern of soliciting foreign interference on his behalf in the next election.

And…

If Congress fails to impeach here, then the impeachment process has lost all meaning, and, along with that, our Constitution’s carefully crafted safeguards against the establishment of a king on American soil. No one, not even the president, is beyond the reach of our Constitution and our laws.

Read “The Impeachment Inquiry into President Donald J. Trump: The Constitutional Foundations for President Impeachment” or click below to watch Gerhardt’s full statement to lawmakers.