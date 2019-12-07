Commentary

Weekend (holiday) humor from Celia Rivenbark: ‘Twas the night before impeachment

By
11 days ago
1 Comment
In Commentary

‘Twas the month before new year and all through the House
Were rumblings of impeachment: “Get rid of the louse!”
With eyes all a-buggin’, Adam Schiff grew most shrill
When war heroes were mocked up on Capitol Hill

Nunes and Jordan, Trump’s loudest defenders
Pouted when a uniform was worn, ‘stead of suit and suspenders
With military heroes dispatched out the door
Gordon Sondland, Trump’s honor, would quickly restore

But oh, how their hopes did melt like the snow
When Gordo admitted, sure, “there was Quid Pro Quo.”
Who invited him anyway? Republicans hatched a rebuttal
Holiday plans back home they would now have to scuttle

Poring over the witness list, Trumpers detected a trend
Smart women, speaking truth, Oh, please make it end!
Fiona Hill, for example, spoke calmly, just facts
Don’t tell her to “Smile!” Her stare cuts like an axe!

It’s not Ukraine, you sillies, she practically screamed
It’s Russia, led by Putin, alone that has schemed
To destroy our democracy and steal our elections
Putin tells Trump what to do and he follows directions!

In the meantime, subpoenas are ignored, which must be illegal
If it was you doing that, they’d take your house and your beagle
But if your names are Mick, Rudy, Pompeo, Bolton or Pence
You’re above the law–that should make honest folk wince

Now there’s a break in the action, my soap opera resumes
But they’ll be back in a bit, as impeachment still looms
From the House it will go to the Senate one day
Where McConnell will kill it with help from the fray

Our hopes lie not in exposing the wrongs Trumpy wrought
Our hope lies in candidates who the good fight have fought
My dear fellow Dems, let’s not mess this one up
But rather pick the right team, drink from the same cup

Is the answer rich Bloomberg? Oh, don’t make me laugh!
I’ll take Klobuchar, Lizzie Warren, Vice President Joe Gaffe
Let’s be circumspect, not turn one on the other
Or we’ll suffer term two with Trump, Pence & Mother

And speaking of Pence, so pious and preachy
Nikki Haley’s in the wings, Trump thinks she’s just peachy
Will Pence be replaced? He’s buzzkill and weird
And, to just put it out there, I think his wife is a beard

But perhaps justice will be served, and I’m a negative Nellie
Trump will be impeached, tossed out on his belly
All the way down to Florida, the lawsuits will follow
So many, so varied, it’s all hard to swallow

Rick Perry, smart glasses installed but not helpin’
Says God picked Trump so y’all quit your yelpin’.
He’s not alone; there are many who think Trump’s the Chosen
If you ask me, they’re crazy, their brains Elsa frozen

This is a great country, of that there’s no doubt
But we can be better; throw the rascals all out
Let’s start at the top and work our way down
Otherwise, you asked for it: Trump’s wearing a crown

Celia Rivenbark is a New York Times-bestselling author and columnist. Visit www.celiarivenbark.com.

Possibly related posts:

  1. If Trump is innocent, why lock up the evidence?
  2. Mark Meadows’ predictably dishonest response to impeachment hearings
  3. Congressman Dan Bishop should be held to account for his shameful and possibly illegal act
  4. Impeachment hearing testimony reveals sad truth about Trump’s foreign policy
  5. Editorial takes Richard Burr to task for spreading Trump’s lies about Ukraine

One Comment


  1. Bill Livingstone

    December 8, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    LOVE your satire! It’s definitely the reason we still subscribe to our. Charlotte Observer. Please tell us, what does “a beard” mean. I can think of several possibilities but wanted to get it from your perspective!

    Keep up the funny business!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Weekend humor from Celia Rivenbark: What I don’t want for Christmas

Like any normal American woman who lives off ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
New report: Gerrymandering to blame for stalled gun control proposals in North Carolina

Most North Carolinians favor stricter gun laws, according to recent polling, but efforts to advance [...]

The lingering inequality of school discipline in North Carolina

Mark Robinson ostensibly addressed the Guilford County Board of Education, but the broad, barrel-che [...]

PW special report: Residents of NC town long treated as a massive waste dump demand action

Alcoa Corporation polluted the Stanly County town of West Badin with toxic chemicals for decades. No [...]

NC Republicans Foxx, Walker and Murphy rush in to defend Betsy DeVos

National education policy divide on display as D's, R's spar over controversial education [...]

The betrayal that is the ‘Silent Sam’ deal

When leaders of the N.C. Council of Churches two years ago adopted a policy statement entitled “Conf [...]

‘Silent Sam’ deal reaction

The post ‘Silent Sam’ deal reaction appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The Leandro report is out. The future of public education in North Carolina starts this week.

For over two decades, North Carolina has systematically violated the constitutional rights of its ch [...]

After Silent Sam settlement, UNC has lost the benefit of the doubt

Last December I condemned the UNC–Chapel Hill Board of Trustees (BOT) proposal to literally enshrine [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2016 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch