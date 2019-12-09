New website intended to make life easier for NCDPI customers

N.C. Department of Public Instruction officials report a smooth transition to a new website the department launched last week.

“We are dealing with a few broken links that we are having to correct (which we expected in the switch) but overall a very smooth transition,” NCDPI Graham Wilson said Monday

You can view the new website at https://www.dpi.nc.gov/.

The new website replaces one that had been in use for many years. It was a clunky, difficult site to navigate and was often the target of criticism by teachers, parents, administrators and others searching for basic information.

Superintendent Mark Johnson told the State Board of Education during its monthly meeting Friday that the new website is much easier to navigate.

“We’re supposed to be a customer service agency,” Johnson said. “Our customers are the parents, students and teachers of North Carolina. We need to make things easy for them to use and our website was a terrible reflection of that.”

Educators responding to a Policy Watch question about the new website on the North Carolina Teachers United Facebook page noted problems with the site such as the teacher salary schedule, which only provides teacher pay data from 2016 to the current pay schedule.

When told about the salary schedule, Wilson said the old website only published salary schedules dating back to 2016. He said historical salary schedule data can be found at https://web.archive.org/.

The link sends viewers to The Wayback Machine, which. is a digital archive of the World Wide Web founded by the Internet Archive, a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco.

Others complained about not being able to find the things they need. And one respondent criticized the site for having what she described as “lots of MJ [Mark Johnson] propaganda!”