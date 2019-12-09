Education

New website intended to make life easier for NCDPI customers

By
9 days ago
Leave a comment
In Education

N.C. Department of Public Instruction officials report a smooth transition to a new website the department launched last week.

“We are dealing with a few broken links that we are having to correct (which we expected in the switch) but overall a very smooth transition,” NCDPI Graham Wilson said Monday

You can view the new website at https://www.dpi.nc.gov/.

The new website replaces one that had been in use for many years. It was a clunky, difficult site to navigate and was often the target of criticism by teachers, parents, administrators and others searching for basic information.

Superintendent Mark Johnson told the State Board of Education during its monthly meeting Friday that the new website is much easier to navigate.

“We’re supposed to be a customer service agency,” Johnson said. “Our customers are the parents, students and teachers of North Carolina. We need to make things easy for them to use and our website was a terrible reflection of that.”

Educators responding to a Policy Watch question about the new website on the North Carolina Teachers United Facebook page noted problems with the site such as the teacher salary schedule, which only provides teacher pay data from 2016 to the current pay schedule.

When told about the salary schedule, Wilson said the old website only published salary schedules dating back to 2016. He said historical salary schedule data can be found at https://web.archive.org/.

The link sends viewers to The Wayback Machine, which. is a digital archive of the World Wide Web founded by the Internet Archive, a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco.

Others complained about not being able to find the things they need. And one respondent criticized the site for having what she described as “lots of MJ [Mark Johnson] propaganda!”

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

More legal twists, turns in the Istation saga

The Istation saga took another legal turn on Monday. The ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
New report: Gerrymandering to blame for stalled gun control proposals in North Carolina

Most North Carolinians favor stricter gun laws, according to recent polling, but efforts to advance [...]

The lingering inequality of school discipline in North Carolina

Mark Robinson ostensibly addressed the Guilford County Board of Education, but the broad, barrel-che [...]

PW special report: Residents of NC town long treated as a massive waste dump demand action

Alcoa Corporation polluted the Stanly County town of West Badin with toxic chemicals for decades. No [...]

NC Republicans Foxx, Walker and Murphy rush in to defend Betsy DeVos

National education policy divide on display as D's, R's spar over controversial education [...]

The betrayal that is the ‘Silent Sam’ deal

When leaders of the N.C. Council of Churches two years ago adopted a policy statement entitled “Conf [...]

‘Silent Sam’ deal reaction

The post ‘Silent Sam’ deal reaction appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The Leandro report is out. The future of public education in North Carolina starts this week.

For over two decades, North Carolina has systematically violated the constitutional rights of its ch [...]

After Silent Sam settlement, UNC has lost the benefit of the doubt

Last December I condemned the UNC–Chapel Hill Board of Trustees (BOT) proposal to literally enshrine [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2016 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch