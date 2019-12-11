Higher Ed, News

UNC Board of Governors protest planned despite conference call meeting

By
7 days ago
In Higher Ed, News

Few UNC Board of Governors members are expected at Friday’s board meeting in Chapel Hill. The board will be meeting in a “special session by conference call.”

But that’s not stopping students, faculty and community members who planned to protest the controversial Silent Sam settlement at Friday’s meeting.

Organizers say the planned demonstration will go forward, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Center for School Leadership Development, 140 Friday Center Drive in Chapel Hill.

 

The protest follows weeks of controversy over the settlement, which gives the controversial Confederate monument to the North Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans — along with $2.5 million.

The deal has been strongly opposed by student and faculty groups as well as alumni. On Wednesday the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law announced it would intervene legally to block the settlement.

Committee meetings on Thursday, before the full UNC Board of Governors conference call, will include the Budget and Finance, University Governance and Personnel and Tenure committees.

The University Governance committee will hold a closed session that includes a legal affairs report from UNC System General Counsel Tom Shanahan and the approval of the closed session minutes from the board’s meetings of Nov. 14 and Nov. 27. The closed session on the 27th was the meeting in which the Silent Sam settlement was approved by that committee. A full vote of the board was never taken.

Friday’s conference call meeting will include a closed session during which the board will hear a report from Shanahan and UNC System Interim President Bill Roper.

The board will not hold a post-meeting press conference with the Interim UNC System president and chairman of the board, which has been customary for years.

 

 

