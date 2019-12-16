NC Policy Watch to honor founders Jim Goodmon and Chris Fitzsimon in January

Fifteen years ago Capitol Broadcasting Company President and CEO Jim Goodmon and veteran journalist and commentator Chris Fitzsimon had a bold idea: to establish a news and commentary nonprofit that would shine a light on and inform important public policy debates and, in so doing, improve the quality of life for all North Carolinians.

Today, as NC Policy Watch enters the second half of its second decade of high-impact truth-telling, that vision has been more than realized – both here in North Carolina and around the nation as a growing network of more than a dozen state-based nonprofits founded on the Policy Watch model continues to take shape.

When: January 30, 2020, 5:30 to 7:30 PM

Where: The Stockroom, 230 Fayetteville St 2nd Floor, Raleigh, NC 27601

We invite you to join us as we celebrate 15 years of high impact news reporting and commentary by honoring Goodmon and Fitzsimon for their extraordinary vision and foresight.

Sponsorship levels are as follows:

$5000 Publisher – includes 10 tickets

$2500 Editor – includes 8 tickets

$1000 Reporter – includes 6 tickets

$500 Correspondent – includes 4 tickets

$250 Copy Editor – includes 2 tickets

Note: Individual tickets will go on sale soon at $100 per person.

If you wish to purchase a sponsorship for the event by check, follow the link above or contact Rob Schofield at 919-861-2065 or rob@ncpolicywatch.com.