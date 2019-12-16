Commentary

NC Policy Watch to honor founders Jim Goodmon and Chris Fitzsimon in January

By
2 days ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary

Fifteen years ago Capitol Broadcasting Company President and CEO Jim Goodmon and veteran journalist and commentator Chris Fitzsimon had a bold idea: to establish a news and commentary nonprofit that would shine a light on and inform important public policy debates and, in so doing, improve the quality of life for all North Carolinians.

Today, as NC Policy Watch enters the second half of its second decade of high-impact truth-telling, that vision has been more than realized – both here in North Carolina and around the nation as a growing network of more than a dozen state-based nonprofits founded on the Policy Watch model continues to take shape.

Please join with the staff and supporters of NC Policy Watch!
When: January 30, 2020, 5:30 to 7:30 PM
Where: The Stockroom, 230 Fayetteville St 2nd Floor, Raleigh, NC 27601

We invite you to join us as we celebrate 15 years of high impact news reporting and commentary by honoring Goodmon and Fitzsimon for their extraordinary vision and foresight.

Join Us!
Sponsorship levels are as follows:
$5000 Publisher – includes 10 tickets
$2500 Editor – includes 8 tickets
$1000 Reporter – includes 6 tickets
$500 Correspondent – includes 4 tickets
$250 Copy Editor – includes 2 tickets

Note: Individual tickets will go on sale soon at $100 per person.

If you wish to purchase a sponsorship for the event by check, follow the link above or contact Rob Schofield at 919-861-2065 or rob@ncpolicywatch.com.

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Virginia shows NC an important way to address the Confederate statue problem (photos)

At the same time that the University of ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
New report: Gerrymandering to blame for stalled gun control proposals in North Carolina

Most North Carolinians favor stricter gun laws, according to recent polling, but efforts to advance [...]

The lingering inequality of school discipline in North Carolina

Mark Robinson ostensibly addressed the Guilford County Board of Education, but the broad, barrel-che [...]

PW special report: Residents of NC town long treated as a massive waste dump demand action

Alcoa Corporation polluted the Stanly County town of West Badin with toxic chemicals for decades. No [...]

NC Republicans Foxx, Walker and Murphy rush in to defend Betsy DeVos

National education policy divide on display as D's, R's spar over controversial education [...]

The betrayal that is the ‘Silent Sam’ deal

When leaders of the N.C. Council of Churches two years ago adopted a policy statement entitled “Conf [...]

‘Silent Sam’ deal reaction

The post ‘Silent Sam’ deal reaction appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The Leandro report is out. The future of public education in North Carolina starts this week.

For over two decades, North Carolina has systematically violated the constitutional rights of its ch [...]

After Silent Sam settlement, UNC has lost the benefit of the doubt

Last December I condemned the UNC–Chapel Hill Board of Trustees (BOT) proposal to literally enshrine [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2016 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch