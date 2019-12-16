Higher Ed, News

UNC System releases cache of documents on Silent Sam settlement

By
2 days ago
Late Monday afternoon the UNC System released a large cache of documents related to its controversial Silent Sam settlement.

They include communications between members of the UNC Board of Governors and the Sons of Confederate Veterans organization and the trust agreement outlining how the $2.5 million settlement funds are supposed to be used.

Policy Watch is reviewing these documents and will be writing more about them.

We are making them publicly available here while we examine them and prepare our coming stories.

