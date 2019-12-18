“Must read” news story details NC Labor commissioner’s kid gloves treatment of health and safety violations

A self-made entrepreneur, Berry was irked that an OSH inspector slapped her firm with $550 in fines after examining its factory in the late 1990s and at the attitude of an inspector during a followup visit as she ran for labor commissioner in 2000. A Republican who turns 73 Dec. 21, she tends to be opposed to heavily penalizing employers.

On April 2, she announced that she will leave office when her fifth term expires in January 2021. She described her biggest accomplishment as sending the public the message “that we’re not a regulatory agency so much as we’re an agency that will partner with them and will help them achieve safe workplaces.”

The North Carolina Justice Center, in a report to be released in coming days, has now traced how rarely Berry’s OSH has hit its business partners, even after fatalities, with its stiffest penalty – for those that willfully, or knowingly, put workers in harm’s way.

The liberal social-action group, whose broad mission includes advocating for workers’ rights and safety, analyzed the penalties OSH meted out after examining 247 job-related deaths during the six years ending Sept. 30, 2018. (The figure does not include 60% to 70% of the state’s on-the-job deaths that were not in OSH’s jurisdiction, including those in traffic accidents, homicides, suicides and fatalities of independent contractors, as well as deaths at farms and low-hazard businesses with 10 or fewer employees.)

OSH inspections after the deaths led to 13 citations for willful violations against nine employers, each carrying a maximum penalty of $70,000, said the report made available to McClatchy. But nine of the citations against five companies were later dropped.

In other words, only four employers faced the harshest penalty out of more than 240 firms with fatalities, the group said.