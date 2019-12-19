Congressman Mark Meadows, key Trump ally, not seeking re-election

Multiple media outlets are reporting that Congressman Mark Meadows, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, will not seek re-election to North Carolina’s 11th congressional district.

Meadows, who has represented the district since 2013, released a statement early Thursday explaining his decision:

“This was a decision I struggled with greatly. These last 8 years, I have been so blessed to serve the people of NC-11 and help give a voice to millions of Americans who feel Washington, D.C. has forgotten them.”

The Charlotte Observer reports that Meadows’ next role could come in the Trump administration, with the Congressman also offering this hint:

“This President has accomplished incredible results for the country in just three years, and I’m fully committed to staying in the fight with him and his team to build on those successes and deliver on his promises for the years to come,” Meadows said.

Meadows is not the only incumbent Republican who has indicated he will not seek re-election in 2020. In recent weeks, Republicans Rep. Mark Walker (NC-06) and Rep. George Holding (NC-02) have announced they too will be leaving Congress.

The candidate filing deadline for the 2020 election is Friday at noon.