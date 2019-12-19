News

Congressman Mark Meadows, key Trump ally, not seeking re-election

By
12 hours ago
1 Comment
Multiple media outlets are reporting that Congressman Mark Meadows, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, will not seek re-election to North Carolina’s 11th congressional district.

Meadows, who has represented the district since 2013, released a statement early Thursday explaining his decision:

“This was a decision I struggled with greatly. These last 8 years, I have been so blessed to serve the people of NC-11 and help give a voice to millions of Americans who feel Washington, D.C. has forgotten them.”

The Charlotte Observer reports that Meadows’ next role could come in the Trump administration, with the Congressman also offering this hint:

“This President has accomplished incredible results for the country in just three years, and I’m fully committed to staying in the fight with him and his team to build on those successes and deliver on his promises for the years to come,” Meadows said.

Meadows is not the only incumbent Republican who has indicated he will not seek re-election in 2020. In recent weeks, Republicans Rep. Mark Walker (NC-06) and Rep. George Holding (NC-02) have announced they too will be leaving Congress.

The candidate filing deadline for the 2020 election is Friday at noon.

One Comment


  1. Stewart

    December 19, 2019 at 11:58 am

    This is a welcome piece of news, though it has some caveats. First, it’s very welcome in that Meadows has apparently decided that the new NC-11 is to difficult for him to win in. Even though it still has a Republican slant, it’s entirely possible that a Democrat will capture it in what is likely to be a Blue Wave year. The other caveat is that Meadows’ announcement mentions that he might need to resign and that filing would be unfair if he did. That implies that he’s thinking about leaving early, not just at the end of his term. While we might all hope that’s because something would force him out (like legal trouble), the real reason is that the rumors of him replacing Mulvaney as Trump’s Chief-of-Staff are probably true and the switch is coming in the near future (likely in time to put him in place for any impeachment trial.) We can only hope that Meadows ties himself to the mast of Trump’s sinking ship and doesn’t get to jump off with the other rats.

