Commentary, NC Budget and Tax Center

New report: NC must do much more to combat poverty

By
6 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary, NC Budget and Tax Center

Image: Adobe stock

Last year, 1.4 million North Carolinians lived in poverty and struggled to make ends meet, according to data presented in a new report by the Budget & Tax Center.

The report, Fight Poverty, Promote Prosperity for North Carolina, by Alexandra Sirota, Director of the N.C. Budget an Tax Center, summarizes the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau and demonstrates the multiple ways in which hardship plays out for people and communities across the state, holding us all back from fully realizing our potential to deliver a high quality of life to everyone.

The report details the ways in which people and communities across the state still face barriers to getting ahead such as lack of access to good-paying jobs, unaffordable childcare, little access to public transportation to get to work, and inadequate education and job training resources. The data on who and which communities experience poverty reflect the legacy of historic policies, practices, and ways in which present day decisions by policymakers reinforce disparate outcomes.

Despite low rates of unemployment, far too many North Carolinians are being left out of the state’s economic recovery.

Among the report findings:

  • North Carolina’s poverty rate is 1 percentage point higher than the U.S. rate (13.1 percent), and it has the 15th highest poverty rate in the nation.
  • 2018 marked the first time in the 10 years of economic recovery that the state’s poverty rate returned to pre-recession levels.
  • Fourteen percent of North Carolinians lived in poverty in 2018, living on less than $25,100 a year for a family of four. Poverty often strikes harder in households with children. In 2018, 19.7 percent, or nearly one in 5 kids in North Carolina, lived in homes that struggled to afford the basics.
  • The state poverty rate (14 percent) declined by 0.7 percentage points over the past year and is at its lowest since 2007, when the Great Recession hit.
  • The state’s median income ($53,855) in 2018 was statistically unchanged from both 2017 and 2007, meaning there has been no progress in raising middle-class living standards for the average North Carolinian since the beginning of the Great Recession.

Click here to explore the full report in PDF format.

Possibly related posts:

  1. New Census data highlight rise in uninsured, the importance of Medicaid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

“Must read” news story details NC Labor commissioner’s kid gloves treatment of health and safety violations

If you have a subscription to Raleigh’s News ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
House Dems decry Trump’s food stamp cuts: ‘Ebeneezer Scrooge would be proud’

WASHINGTON — The morning after they voted to impeach President Donald Trump, a group of U.S. House D [...]

Holiday season “must read”: The harsh reality of poverty in High Point, NC

High Point is not what comes to mind when thinking about the hungriest metropolitan area in the Unit [...]

A new and valuable public school or simply a business opportunity?

Local officials express concerns about scant community connections of proposed Durham charter school [...]

New report: Gerrymandering to blame for stalled gun control proposals in North Carolina

Most North Carolinians favor stricter gun laws, according to recent polling, but efforts to advance [...]

The betrayal that is the ‘Silent Sam’ deal

When leaders of the N.C. Council of Churches two years ago adopted a policy statement entitled “Conf [...]

‘Silent Sam’ deal reaction

The post ‘Silent Sam’ deal reaction appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The Leandro report is out. The future of public education in North Carolina starts this week.

For over two decades, North Carolina has systematically violated the constitutional rights of its ch [...]

After Silent Sam settlement, UNC has lost the benefit of the doubt

Last December I condemned the UNC–Chapel Hill Board of Trustees (BOT) proposal to literally enshrine [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2016 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch