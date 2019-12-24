2020 judicial elections: There are plenty of races to keep an eye on

Candidate filing for the 2020 elections in North Carolina has ended, and it’s going to be a big year for judicial races.

There are three seats on the state Supreme Court up for election, and each race will be competitive, according to the candidate filing list from the State Board of Elections, which was last updated at 6:20 p.m. last Friday.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, who was appointed to the helm earlier this year, will run against Associate Justice Paul Newby, currently the most senior on the court and the only Republican, to keep her place on the bench. North Carolina Court of Appeals Judges Lucy Inman, a registered Democrat, and Phil Berger Jr., a registered Republican, will vie for the seat Newby leaves behind.

And finally, on the high court, former lawmaker Tamara Barringer, a Republican, will challenge current Associate Justice Mark Davis, a Democrat, in his effort to stay seated after being appointed earlier this year by Gov. Roy Cooper.

There are also five state Court of Appeals races this year. Seat four will be a challenge between Democrat Patricia Shields and Republican April Wood; seat five between Democrat Lora Cubbage and Republican Willie Gore; seat six between Democrat Matthew Gray Styers and Republican Robert Christopher Dillon (incumbent); seat seven between Democrat Reuben Young (incumbent) and Jeffery Carpenter and seat 13 between Democrat Chris Brook (incumbent) and Republican Jefferson Glenn Griffin.

Young and Brook were both appointed to the appellate court by Cooper earlier this year.

It appears there are 163 district court judicial races — those are not statewide — of which 18 are competitive with at least one Democrat and one Republican running (though in some instances more). There are 19 superior court judicial races, of which two are competitive with both parties running.

Below is a list of the competitive district (listed first) and superior court races.

District (county) and seat number Candidate name Candidate party affiliation City where they reside (per candidate filing address) 3A (Pitt), seat 5 Wendy Smallwood Hazelton Democrat Winterville 3A (Pitt), seat 5 Kellie Chappell-Gonzalez Republican Greenville 4 (Sampson, Duplin, Jones, Onslow), seat 5 Carol Ann Jones Democrat Kenansville 4 (Sampson, Duplin, Jones, Onslow), seat 5 Robert Harding Gilmore Republican Clinton 7 (Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson), seat 3 William Robert Solomon Jr. Democrat Rocky Mount 7 (Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson), seat 3 Sharon Hill Sprinkle Republican Tarboro 7 (Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson), seat 4 Anthony Waldo Brown Democrat Spring Hope 7 (Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson), seat 4 Joseph Michael Eatmon Republican Bailey 8 (Wayne, Green, Lenoir), seat 6 Gregory Lee Rouse III Democrat Kinston 8 (Wayne, Green, Lenoir), seat 6 Annette Webb Turik Republican Kinston 9 (Person, Granville, Franklin, part of Vance), seat 4 Carolyn Jennings Thompson Democrat Oxford 9 (Person, Granville, Franklin, part of Vance), seat 4 John Hoyte Stultz III Republican Roxboro 10F (Wake), seat 2 Timothy Anthony Gunther Democrat Raleigh 10F (Wake), seat 2 Donna Elizabeth Tanner Republican Cary 15A (Alamance), seat 3 Clifton Douglas Green Democrat Graham 15A (Alamance), seat 3 Julian Marlais Doby Republican Haw River 15A (Alamance), seat 3 Rickey Wayne Champion Republican Burlington 19B (Randolph), seat 5 Jennifer Brooke Schmidly Democrat Asheboro 19B (Randolph), seat 5 Barron Lloyd Thompson Republican Asheboro 19B (Randolph), seat 5 Jane Hughes Redding Republican Asheboro 19D (Moore, Hoke), seat 4 Tiffany Marie Bartholomew Democrat Pinehurst 19D (Moore, Hoke), seat 4 Stephen Anthony Bibey Republican Carthage 19D (Moore, Hoke), seat 4 Marissa Lynn Curry Republican Carthage 20D (Union), seat 2 Althea Richardson-Tucker Democrat Monroe 20D (Union), seat 2 Tiffany N. Wilson Democrat Monroe 20D (Union), seat 2 Cameron Davis Scott Republican Waxhaw 20D (Union), seat 2 Matthew Briar Smith Republican Monroe 21 (Forsyth), seat 8 Thomas Whitmell Davis V Democrat Winston-Salem 21 (Forsyth), seat 8 Michael Trevin Silver Republican Winston-Salem 26 (Mecklenburg), seat 1 Kimberly Yvette Best Democrat Charlotte 26 (Mecklenburg), seat 1 Patrick Doherty Finn Jr. Republican Charlotte 26 (Mecklenburg), seat 9 Jonathan Rex Marvel Democrat Charlotte 26 (Mecklenburg), seat 9 Phavady Sunny Panyanouvong-Rubeck Republican Charlotte 27A (Gaston), seat 3 Richard Bruce Abernethy Democrat Gastonia 27A (Gaston), seat 3 Donald Turner Rice Republican Cramerton 27B (Cleveland), seat 5 Angela Yvonne Woods Democrat Kings Mountain 27B (Cleveland), seat 5 Colin Perry McWhirter Democrat Shelby 27B (Cleveland), seat 5 James Thomas Hodges Jr. Republican Lincolnton 29B (Transylvania, Henderson, Polk), seat 2 Charles Wyatt McKeller Democrat Brevard 29B (Transylvania, Henderson, Polk), seat 2 Gene Benton Johnson Republican Hendersonville 30 (Cherokee, Clay, Graham,Swain, Macon, Jackson, Haywood), seat 6 Justin Brice Greene Democrat Bryson City 30 (Cherokee, Clay, Graham,Swain, Macon, Jackson, Haywood), seat 6 Kaleb Daniel Wingate Republican Waynesville 30 (Cherokee, Clay, Graham,Swain, Macon, Jackson, Haywood), seat 6 James Herman Moore Jr. Republican Waynesville 30 (Cherokee, Clay, Graham,Swain, Macon, Jackson, Haywood), seat 6 Richard Eugene Cassady Republican Franklin 30 (Cherokee, Clay, Graham,Swain, Macon, Jackson, Haywood), seat 6 Mitchell Keith Brewer Republican Hayesville