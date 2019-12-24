2020 judicial elections: There are plenty of races to keep an eye on

Courts & the Law, Defending Democracy, News

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley will run to retain her seat in 2020.

Candidate filing for the 2020 elections in North Carolina has ended, and it’s going to be a big year for judicial races.

There are three seats on the state Supreme Court up for election, and each race will be competitive, according to the candidate filing list from the State Board of Elections, which was last updated at 6:20 p.m. last Friday.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, who was appointed to the helm earlier this year, will run against Associate Justice Paul Newby, currently the most senior on the court and the only Republican, to keep her place on the bench. North Carolina Court of Appeals Judges Lucy Inman, a registered Democrat, and Phil Berger Jr., a registered Republican, will vie for the seat Newby leaves behind.

And finally, on the high court, former lawmaker Tamara Barringer, a Republican, will challenge current Associate Justice Mark Davis, a Democrat, in his effort to stay seated after being appointed earlier this year by Gov. Roy Cooper.

There are also five state Court of Appeals races this year. Seat four will be a challenge between Democrat Patricia Shields and Republican April Wood; seat five between Democrat Lora Cubbage and Republican Willie Gore; seat six between Democrat Matthew Gray Styers and Republican Robert Christopher Dillon (incumbent); seat seven between Democrat Reuben Young (incumbent) and Jeffery Carpenter and seat 13 between Democrat Chris Brook (incumbent) and Republican Jefferson Glenn Griffin.

Young and Brook were both appointed to the appellate court by Cooper earlier this year.

It appears there are 163 district court judicial races — those are not statewide — of which 18 are competitive with at least one Democrat and one Republican running (though in some instances more). There are 19 superior court judicial races, of which two are competitive with both parties running.

Below is a list of the competitive district (listed first) and superior court races.

District (county) and seat numberCandidate nameCandidate party affiliationCity where they reside (per candidate filing address)
3A (Pitt), seat 5Wendy Smallwood HazeltonDemocratWinterville
3A (Pitt), seat 5Kellie Chappell-GonzalezRepublicanGreenville
4 (Sampson, Duplin, Jones, Onslow), seat 5Carol Ann JonesDemocratKenansville
4 (Sampson, Duplin, Jones, Onslow), seat 5Robert Harding GilmoreRepublicanClinton
7 (Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson), seat 3William Robert Solomon Jr.DemocratRocky Mount
7 (Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson), seat 3Sharon Hill SprinkleRepublican Tarboro
7 (Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson), seat 4Anthony Waldo BrownDemocratSpring Hope
7 (Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson), seat 4Joseph Michael EatmonRepublicanBailey
8 (Wayne, Green, Lenoir), seat 6Gregory Lee Rouse IIIDemocratKinston
8 (Wayne, Green, Lenoir), seat 6Annette Webb TurikRepublican Kinston
9 (Person, Granville, Franklin, part of Vance), seat 4Carolyn Jennings ThompsonDemocratOxford
9 (Person, Granville, Franklin, part of Vance), seat 4John Hoyte Stultz IIIRepublican Roxboro
10F (Wake), seat 2Timothy Anthony GuntherDemocrat Raleigh
10F (Wake), seat 2Donna Elizabeth TannerRepublican Cary
15A (Alamance), seat 3Clifton Douglas GreenDemocratGraham
15A (Alamance), seat 3Julian Marlais DobyRepublican Haw River
15A (Alamance), seat 3Rickey Wayne ChampionRepublican Burlington
19B (Randolph), seat 5Jennifer Brooke SchmidlyDemocratAsheboro
19B (Randolph), seat 5Barron Lloyd ThompsonRepublican Asheboro
19B (Randolph), seat 5Jane Hughes ReddingRepublican Asheboro
19D (Moore, Hoke), seat 4Tiffany Marie BartholomewDemocratPinehurst
19D (Moore, Hoke), seat 4Stephen Anthony BibeyRepublican Carthage
19D (Moore, Hoke), seat 4Marissa Lynn CurryRepublican Carthage
20D (Union), seat 2Althea Richardson-TuckerDemocratMonroe
20D (Union), seat 2Tiffany N. WilsonDemocratMonroe
20D (Union), seat 2Cameron Davis ScottRepublicanWaxhaw
20D (Union), seat 2Matthew Briar SmithRepublicanMonroe
21 (Forsyth), seat 8Thomas Whitmell Davis VDemocratWinston-Salem
21 (Forsyth), seat 8Michael Trevin SilverRepublican Winston-Salem
26 (Mecklenburg), seat 1Kimberly Yvette BestDemocratCharlotte
26 (Mecklenburg), seat 1Patrick Doherty Finn Jr. RepublicanCharlotte
26 (Mecklenburg), seat 9Jonathan Rex MarvelDemocratCharlotte
26 (Mecklenburg), seat 9Phavady Sunny Panyanouvong-RubeckRepublicanCharlotte
27A (Gaston), seat 3Richard Bruce AbernethyDemocratGastonia
27A (Gaston), seat 3Donald Turner RiceRepublicanCramerton
27B (Cleveland), seat 5Angela Yvonne WoodsDemocratKings Mountain
27B (Cleveland), seat 5Colin Perry McWhirter DemocratShelby
27B (Cleveland), seat 5James Thomas Hodges Jr. RepublicanLincolnton
29B (Transylvania, Henderson, Polk), seat 2Charles Wyatt McKellerDemocratBrevard
29B (Transylvania, Henderson, Polk), seat 2Gene Benton Johnson Republican Hendersonville
30 (Cherokee, Clay, Graham,Swain, Macon, Jackson, Haywood), seat 6Justin Brice GreeneDemocratBryson City
30 (Cherokee, Clay, Graham,Swain, Macon, Jackson, Haywood), seat 6Kaleb Daniel WingateRepublicanWaynesville
30 (Cherokee, Clay, Graham,Swain, Macon, Jackson, Haywood), seat 6James Herman Moore Jr.RepublicanWaynesville
30 (Cherokee, Clay, Graham,Swain, Macon, Jackson, Haywood), seat 6Richard Eugene CassadyRepublicanFranklin
30 (Cherokee, Clay, Graham,Swain, Macon, Jackson, Haywood), seat 6Mitchell Keith BrewerRepublicanHayesville
District (county) and seat numberCandidate nameCandidate party affiliationCity where they reside (per candidate filing address)
20B (Union), seat 1Nathan Hunt Gwyn IIIDemocratMonroe
20B (Union), seat 1Jonathan Wade PerryRepublicanMonroe
26A (Mecklenburg), seat 1Alicia BrooksDemocratMatthews
26A (Mecklenburg), seat 1David Hugh StricklandRepublicanCharlotte
26A (Mecklenburg), seat 1Charles M. VisorRepublican Charlotte

