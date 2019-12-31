Commentary

Top economic lesson of 2019: Raise the minimum wage

By
6 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary

The Economic Policy Institute recently published its “Top 13 Charts of 2019” a series of brief takes on the state of the U.S. economy and how average workers are faring. One of the charts — number six — make clear that it’s past time for North Carolina to raise its minimum wage.

While federal policymakers have neglected to increase the federal minimum wage above $7.25 per hour, many states and cities have raised their own minimum wages above the federal level. As of July 2019, 29 states and the District of Columbia have wage floors higher than the federal minimum. The lowest-paid workers in these states are clearly better off than their counterparts in the states with a minimum wage still stuck at $7.25 per hour.

But the most meaningful boost to living standards appears in the states whose minimum wage increases have outpaced inflation. If we subtract the eight states whose increases have been too infrequent and small to stay ahead of the rising cost of living, it leaves 21 states (and the District of Columbia) where the inflation-adjusted minimum wage actually rose in value between 2010 and 2018.

The wages of low-wage workers in those states rose much faster than in states without real minimum wage increases. The figure shows the gains in the 10th percentile hourly wage (i.e., the wage for the worker who earns more than only 10% of all workers) between 2010 and 2018 for each set of states, overall and by gender. Between 2010 and 2018, the 10th percentile hourly wage increased 9.9% in states with real minimum wage increases, compared with growth of only 5.7% in states without an inflation-adjusted increase in their minimum wage. The figure also shows that real minimum wage increases were particularly beneficial to women. And if we convert the overall growth rate in the two sets of states to an annual rate, we see that  the 10th percentile wage grew 0.5 percentage points faster in states with real minimum wage increases than in states without real minimum wage increases. That’s a sizable benefit considering that labor markets were already tightening (i.e., employers were increasingly competing to fill jobs) in all states during this period).

Click here to explore the other 12 charts.

 

Possibly related posts:

  1. Council of Churches leader: The passing of a shameful anniversary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Editorial: Time for NC to get voter ID right

Be sure to check out this morning’s lead ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
From climate change to coal ash: Five environmental stories to follow in the New Year

Remember 350 parts per million? In 2008, author Bill McKibben christened his environmental group 350 [...]

Progress, setbacks in fight against gerrymandering headline an extraordinary year in the courts

Two-thousand nineteen will forever be immortalized as the year North Carolinians fought back against [...]

Public education battles of 2019 figure to remain front and center in 2020

The year ended with a bang on the K-12 education front in North Carolina. WestEd, an independent non [...]

PW investigates: Five important stories from 2019

1) PW exclusive: Experts question business dealings of UNC Board of Governors member Thom Goolsby ha [...]

Photo voter ID law: Putting a cap on it.

The post Photo voter ID law: Putting a cap on it. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Policy Watch’s Top 10 editorial cartoons of 2019

Enjoy some of John Cole's top editorial cartoons of 2019, as we look forward to more of his cre [...]

Thom Tillis’ Xmas stocking

The post Thom Tillis’ Xmas stocking appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The betrayal that is the ‘Silent Sam’ deal

When leaders of the N.C. Council of Churches two years ago adopted a policy statement entitled “Conf [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2016 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch