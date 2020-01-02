Alliance for Justice experts explain what’s next with impeachment (Facebook live video)

Experts at the Washington-based Alliance for Justice will hold forth this afternoon at 3:00 p.m. EST (and later, if you want to watch it then) regarding what comes next with the impeachment of President Trump. Here’s the announcement:

Alliance for Justice plans to go live. TODAY: We’re going live to answer your questions about what happens next in the impeachment process! We’ll talk with AFJ’s Legal Director, Dan Goldberg, and our Senior Fellow, William Yeomans. Post your questions now, and we’ll answer them when we go live!