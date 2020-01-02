Commentary, Trump Administration

Nichol: American inequality soars under Trump

By
3 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary, Trump Administration

Gene Nichol

In case you missed it, be sure to check out Prof. Gene Nichol’s New Year’s Eve op-ed for Raleigh’s News & Observer (“Trump policies coddle the rich, punish the poor”). Nichol, a UNC law professor who, along with fellow researcher Heather Hunt, chronicles the grizzly details of poverty in North Carolina (see their most recent report here), highlights some startling new statistics and Trump administration policies.

“Berkeley economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman’s new book, The Triumph of Injustice, reveals an astonishing, if somehow unsurprising, set of facts. In 2018, with the implementation of the Trump tax cut, for the first time in American history, the richest 400 families paid a lower total effective tax rate (combined federal, state and local) than the bottom fifty percent of all households. The great 400, last year, coughed up 23% of their earnings, while the poorest half paid 24.2%….

This intense dedication to the interests and well-being of the very, very richest is on something of a roll. In 1960, the top four hundred households paid an effective total tax rate of 56%. By 1980, it had dropped to 47%, still more than double what it is today. During the same six-decade period, the figure for the bottom half remained essentially unchanged — presenting a stout version of reverse Robin Hood. As a result, Saez and Zucman show, over the last 75 years the U.S. tax code has become radically less progressive.

And now, as French economist Thomas Piketty puts it, the U.S. enjoys a higher level of economic inequality “than any other society, at any time in the past, anywhere in the world.”
Of course, as Nichol also highlights, in an effort to pay for his giveaways to the rich, King Donald has moved to slash food assistance to the poor:

“the Trump administration has announced that a three-stage series of cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Access Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps. That’ll at least help [the deficit] a little. Thank God and Franklin Graham that someone is keeping an eye on the budgetary bottom line.

USA Today reports the rule changes will cut SNAP by $4.2 billion over five years — enacting stricter work requirements, capping utility allowance deductions and “reforming” the way states enroll families when they receive other forms of aid. (North Carolina had already moved on one of these fronts — unwilling to allow anyone to gain ascendancy in its war on poor people.)

The Urban Institute reported 3.7 million fewer people per month will receive benefits and 2.2 million households will have their benefits decreased.”

In short, Nichol notes, Trump has, quite literally, made transferring wealth wealth from the have nots to the haves a central premise of his presidency and, in so doing, dragged us “into the slime with him.”
Click here to read the entire essay.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Trump administration cracks down on food stamps; new rule expected to deny assistance to 700,000 people
  2. Trump administration proposal would end food assistance for 3.1 million people
  3. ‘Real rush’ of Trump rules expected ahead of 2020 election
  4. Demise of Census question is an important reminder in battle to combat Trumpism
  5. Columnist: Despite what Trump’s people say, the president’s Ukraine call is classic case of quid pro quo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Top economic lesson of 2019: Raise the minimum wage

The Economic Policy Institute recently published its “Top ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
From climate change to coal ash: Five environmental stories to follow in the New Year

Remember 350 parts per million? In 2008, author Bill McKibben christened his environmental group 350 [...]

Progress, setbacks in fight against gerrymandering headline an extraordinary year in the courts

Two-thousand nineteen will forever be immortalized as the year North Carolinians fought back against [...]

Public education battles of 2019 figure to remain front and center in 2020

The year ended with a bang on the K-12 education front in North Carolina. WestEd, an independent non [...]

PW investigates: Five important stories from 2019

1) PW exclusive: Experts question business dealings of UNC Board of Governors member Thom Goolsby ha [...]

A lost decade: Ten ways in which conservative policies have grievously harmed North Carolina

At the dawn of the new decade, not everything is worse in North Carolina than it was ten years ago w [...]

Photo voter ID law: Putting a cap on it.

The post Photo voter ID law: Putting a cap on it. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Policy Watch’s Top 10 editorial cartoons of 2019

Enjoy some of John Cole's top editorial cartoons of 2019, as we look forward to more of his cre [...]

Thom Tillis’ Xmas stocking

The post Thom Tillis’ Xmas stocking appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2016 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch