Public comment begins on campaign finance requirements

6 hours ago
Public comment begins today for North Carolinians to weigh in on proposed rules and amendments to rules pertaining to campaign finance requirements, according to the State Board of Elections.

The proposed text of the rules can be found here. Public comment will end March 2, and there will be a public hearing held at 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at the State Board of Elections office on the third floor of the Dobbs Building, 430 N. Salisbury St. in Raleigh.

The rules are proposed for adoption and amendment to comply with statutes requiring the State Board to:

  • Engage in rule-making related to campaign finance reporting requirements;
  • Establish the reports and schedule for federal political committees required to register with the State of North Carolina pursuant to G.S. 163-278.7A; and
  • Clarify that the Board’s noncompliance process for late campaign finance reports applies to all reports filed under Article 22A, Chapter 163.

Those wishing to comment on the proposed amendment may submit them directly to the State Board through the online portal.

Members of the public can also submit their comments via email at rules@ncsbe.gov or mail them to the State Board of Elections, Attn: Rulemaking Coordinator, P.O. Box 27255, Raleigh, NC 27611-7255.

