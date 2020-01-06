Commentary

Editorial lays out five excellent priorities for state government in2020

By
48 mins ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary

Image: Adobe Stock

In case you missed it, be sure to check out the lead Sunday editorial in Raleigh’s News & Observer and the Charlotte Observer. In “Five goals, perhaps wishful, for North Carolina to pursue in 2020,” the joint editorial board for the McClatchy twins identify five excellent priorities that North Carolina state leaders out to follow in 2020: 1) expand Medicaid, 2) fund public education, 3) step up on climate change, 40 shrink the rural-urban divide and 5) reform the UNC Board of Governors.

Here’s a brief excerpt:

In an important sense, the political new year won’t start in North Carolina until November. The General Assembly’s Republican majority can’t be expected to turn over a new leaf. It’ll follow the now tattered and discredited plan it has executed since taking control in 2011 — pushing tax cuts that favor the wealthy and big corporations, resisting Medicaid expansion, reducing environmental protections and business regulations and conducting public education on the cheap.

But, as North Carolina is becoming painfully aware, ignoring needs doesn’t make them go away. Despite the tunnel-vision of the legislature’s leaders, it’s worth taking a broader look at what North Carolina should do in 2020.

No. 1: Expand Medicaid. When the history of this era in state politics is written, the Republican lawmakers’ refusal to take the federal government’s offer to pay 90 percent of the cost of expanding Medicaid may be remembered as their cruelest and most financially reckless act. Thirty six states and the District of Columbia have taken the offer. One health care finance expert estimates that with Medicaid expansion 634,000 more North Carolinians would gain medical coverage, and by 2022 the state could add 37,220 more expansion-related jobs and $2.9 billion to the gross state product.

Click here to read the rest of the editorial.

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Stein joins other attorneys general in asking SCOTUS to resolve Affordable Care Act controversy

NC the only non-Medicaid expansion state included As ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
DEQ, Duke Energy, community groups strike deal on largest coal ash cleanup in US

In an historic agreement, Duke Energy will remove coal ash from unlined pits at its six plants – All [...]

From climate change to coal ash: Five environmental stories to follow in the New Year

Remember 350 parts per million? In 2008, author Bill McKibben christened his environmental group 350 [...]

Progress, setbacks in fight against gerrymandering headline an extraordinary year in the courts

Two-thousand nineteen will forever be immortalized as the year North Carolinians fought back against [...]

Public education battles of 2019 figure to remain front and center in 2020

The year ended with a bang on the K-12 education front in North Carolina. WestEd, an independent non [...]

As voter ID falls again, Republicans are still confusing predator with prey

Say one thing for Dan Bishop and his nihilistic pals in the Republican Party: They see the farce in [...]

A lost decade: Ten ways in which conservative policies have grievously harmed North Carolina

At the dawn of the new decade, not everything is worse in North Carolina than it was ten years ago w [...]

Photo voter ID law: Putting a cap on it.

The post Photo voter ID law: Putting a cap on it. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Policy Watch’s Top 10 editorial cartoons of 2019

Enjoy some of John Cole's top editorial cartoons of 2019, as we look forward to more of his cre [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2016 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch