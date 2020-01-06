Education

Istation hearing set for Tuesday

By
6 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Education

A hearing to determine whether to lift stays preventing the use of the Istation reading assessment tools in North Carolina classrooms has been set for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., in Wake County Superior Court.

Judge Mary Ann Tally of Fayetteville set the hearing for Tuesday so that she can read court documents to become familiar with the controversial case that dates to June when State Superintendent Mark Johnson awarded the state’s $8.3 million K-3 reading assessment contract to Istation.

Last month, a different Wake County Superior Court judge ruled that the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (DPI), students and teachers would be “irreparably harmed” if DIT stay orders remain in place.

The stays were ordered by the N.C. Department of Information Technology (DIT). In August, the DIT granted Istation competitor Amplify a temporary stay against the use of the Istation reading assessment tool after Amplify complained about the contract award.

Jonathan Shaw, the chief counsel for DIT, upheld the stay in December, contending that the “evidence and arguments of record” are sufficient to indicate that DPI failed to comply with state law and information technology procurement rules and “jeopardized the integrity and fairness of the procurement process.”

Johnson has claimed that the procurement process was tainted. He contends, among other things, that some committee members breached confidentiality and were biased in ways that tilted the evaluation in favor of Amplify and its mClass reading assessment tool, which was previously used by the state.

Many teachers have been critical of the switch from mClass to Istation. They have questioned the procurement process and contend Johnson ignored the recommendations of an evaluation committee that ranked mClass over Istation.

The reading diagnostic tool is a companion to the state’s signature education program, “Read to Achieve,” which was launched in 2013 to ensure every student reads at or above grade level by the end of third grade.

The results haven’t been great even as North Carolina has spent $150 million on the initiative. More than half of the state’s children in K-3 are still not reading at grade level.

Istation has been training teachers to use the reading diagnostic tool for free. It said last month that more than 180,000 North Carolina students in grades K-3 have been assessed using its reading diagnostic tool.

 

Possibly related posts:

  1. Amendment to Senate Bill 438 would allow local school districts decide whether to use Istation
  2. Superintendent Johnson to Amplify: Istation is better
  3. Superintendent Mark Johnson pushes back against DIT’s stay on Istation implementation
  4. Teacher: Amid IStation controversy, reading assessments “descended into confusion” across N.C.
  5. Istation ordered to halt implementation of K-3 reading assessment tool in N.C. schools

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Mark Johnson pledges to fight North Carolina’s complacent ‘deep state’ if elected lieutenant governor

State Superintendent Mark Johnson has officially joined the crowded ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: The impeachment of Donald Trump – Where things stand and what people think

At the start of what many think will be one of the most momentous years in American history, the lea [...]

DEQ, Duke Energy, community groups strike deal on largest coal ash cleanup in US

In an historic agreement, Duke Energy will remove coal ash from unlined pits at its six plants – All [...]

From climate change to coal ash: Five environmental stories to follow in the New Year

Remember 350 parts per million? In 2008, author Bill McKibben christened his environmental group 350 [...]

Progress, setbacks in fight against gerrymandering headline an extraordinary year in the courts

Two-thousand nineteen will forever be immortalized as the year North Carolinians fought back against [...]

Birthday greetings from the shameless senator

The post Birthday greetings from the shameless senator appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

As voter ID falls again, Republicans are still confusing predator with prey

Say one thing for Dan Bishop and his nihilistic pals in the Republican Party: They see the farce in [...]

A lost decade: Ten ways in which conservative policies have grievously harmed North Carolina

At the dawn of the new decade, not everything is worse in North Carolina than it was ten years ago w [...]

Photo voter ID law: Putting a cap on it.

The post Photo voter ID law: Putting a cap on it. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2016 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch