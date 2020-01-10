News

Kansas…Kansas! strikes bipartisan compromise to expand Medicaid

By
18 mins ago
Leave a comment
In News

The list of hard core reactionary states refusing to close their health insurance coverage gaps by expanding Medicaid continues to shrink.

This is from the lead editorial in today’s Kansas City Star:

Kansas has taken an enormous step toward providing quality health care for all of its residents.

In a joint news conference Thursday, Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, and Kansas Sen. Jim Denning, a Republican, announced a compromise that could lead to expanded Medicaid insurance coverage in the state.

Expanding Medicaid has been an issue for almost a decade. The state came close to approving a plan in 2017, but lawmakers fell just short of overriding former Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto.

Here’s the plan:

  • Medicaid insurance coverage would be available for Kansans earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that’s $35,535 a year in 2020. It could make up to 150,000 Kansans eligible.
  • The federal government would pay 90% of the cost; any less, and the program ends. Kansas’ 10% contribution would come from a charge to hospitals, up to $35 million a year.
  • The program would start no later than January 2021. Kansas would also adopt a proposal aimed at reducing private health insurance premiums, which could lower the cost of expanding Medicaid by keeping some people on private insurance.
  • There is no work requirement. There would be a more robust work referral program for those on expanded Medicaid. Clients would be asked to pay a $25 monthly premium.
In addition to being wonderful, life-saving, economy-boosting news for the people of the Sunflower State, the breakthrough ought to send another loud and clear signal to obstructionists in the North Carolina General Assembly that the days of their years-long Medicaid blockade here are numbered. If politicians in Kansas, a rock-ribbed conservative state that has served as a battleground in the national ideological wars for decades, can take such a step then surely North Carolina leaders will soon find themselves compelled to do likewise.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Poll: Medicaid expansion proving extremely popular in Virginia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Editorial lays out five excellent priorities for state government in 2020

In case you missed it, be sure to ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
What to do about pollution from “forever chemicals”?

State and federal officials are starting to act, but proposed rules and standards take time and vary [...]

UNC student newspaper files suit alleging Silent Sam settlement violates open meetings law

The DTH Media Corporation, the non-profit that operates UNC-Chapel Hill’s Daily Tar Heel student new [...]

Trump has appointed judges at a breakneck speed. More are coming.

WASHINGTON — The GOP-controlled U.S. Senate heads into 2020 with few major legislative victories but [...]

Monday numbers: The impeachment of Donald Trump – Where things stand and what people think

At the start of what many think will be one of the most momentous years in American history, the lea [...]

Five ways NC lawmakers can make a down payment on a better decade

North Carolina’s legislative leaders return to Raleigh next week with the opportunity to make a down [...]

Why are there so few stories about Trump’s health and sexual harassment scandals?

In the past few days, President Trump may have stumbled into a war with Iran and was accused by yet [...]

Greed and instant gratification rule the day: The Right abandons traditional conservatism for values and policies it once rejected

It’s nothing new when political movements and parties undergo fundamental transformations. Think abo [...]

Birthday greetings from the shameless senator

The post Birthday greetings from the shameless senator appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2016 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch