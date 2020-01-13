News

One of the longest serving members of the state House will be the newest member in the state Senate

7 hours ago
Former state Rep. Mickey Michaux

Mickey Michaux, who was first encouraged to run for political office by Martin Luther King Jr., retired from the NC House in 2018 after four decades of service.

On Sunday, Durham County Democrats selected Michaux to return to the General Assembly and fill the seat in the NC Senate being vacated by Senator Floyd McKissick.

McKissick made his resignation official last week as he moves on to take a seat on the North Carolina Utilities Commission.

Governor Roy Cooper is expected to quickly approve of the Democrats’ choice and appoint Michaux to the Senate seat ahead of the Tuesday’s opening day of the legislative session. The 89-year-old Michaux will then finish out McKissick’s term.

Among the first to welcome Michaux back to the legislature was Durham Senator Mike Woodard:

Gray Ellis, Pierce Freelon and Natalie Murdock will face off in the March primary with hopes of holding the seat after this year’s short-session.

