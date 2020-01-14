League of the South officer convicted of carrying weapons at neo-Confederate demonstration in Pittsboro

Jessica Lynne Reavis was convicted late last week of carrying a concealed .40 caliber handgun and pepper spray at a neo-Confederate demonstration in Pittsboro last October.

Carrying a weapon at a demonstration is a misdemeanor in North Carolina. Reavis was sentenced to six months’ unsupervised probation and 15 days of community service, according to the Chatham County Clerk of Court’s office.

Reavis, 40 and a resident of Virginia, is appealing the conviction and has a new court date for February 10.

She claims she wasn’t aware of the state law.

Reavis is an officer in the neo-Confederate group League of the South and has for years been a presence at protests involving the removal of Confederate statues, including the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017, where anti-racist protester Heather Heyer was murdered amid white supremacist violence.

The Chatham County Commissioners voted to removed the statue, located at the historic courthouse in Pittsboro, last August after giving the Winnie Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) until Oct. 1 to relocate the statue. Though the group fought the order in court, the monument was removed in November.

The historic county courthouse, where the statue stood for 112 years, was the site of a series of protests by neo-Confederate groups and counter-protests from anti-racist demonstrators.

Reavis has been busy since her arrest last year, taking part in further protests in Pittsboro and co-founding a new group called United Confederates of the Carolinas and Virginia (UCCV),with Woody Elvin Weaver Jr. of Fuquay-Varina.