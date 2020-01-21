Another scathing editorial blasts UNC system’s leadership

The leaders of the UNC system got a few headlines last week by publicly lamenting the state’s ongoing budget stalemate and then, predictably if nonsensically, calling on the General Assembly to override Gov. Cooper’s veto of the inadequate budget bill the General Assembly passed last spring.

Happily, this morning’s lead Capitol Broadcasting Company editorial on WRAL.com exposes the illogic of the action. This is from “A predictable partisan potshot from subservient UNC board,” which rightfully described the publicity seeking move as being born of [President William] Roper, [Board chair Randall] Ramsey and the entire board’s literal fealty to their legislative overlords”:

More than support for an inadequate budget it was a blatant partisan potshot at Gov. Roy Cooper and the Democrats in the legislature — by the Republican UNC Board — who have been pressing for GREATER resources for education – including UNC. It was Cooper after all, who vetoed the budget as vastly inadequate to meet the pressing needs of the state — particularly education and UNC as well as failing to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of working citizens. Democrats in the legislature have backed Cooper and demanded the legislative leadership do more.

And then there is this:

If the schools are suffering from neglect, it has been because of the decade-long assault on public education by the legislative leadership. It is a record of mismanagement and neglect. Need proof? The system is on its third president since 2011 for starters. The colossally bad decision to negotiate, settle and pay the Sons of Confederate Veterans millions is another. The problem here isn’t the people who are fighting against all odds to do better by our universities. The crisis is the current management – from the legislative leadership to the UNC Board it appoints that demands passage of a budget that doesn’t do the job.

Exactly. Click here to read the entire editorial.