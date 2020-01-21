Education

There’s movement in the Leandro case. Attorneys for defendants, plaintiffs agree to work to improve K-12 education

By
4 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Education

Superior Court Judge David Lee

The defendants and plaintiffs in the quarter-century-old Leandro case have agreed to work together to create a plan to improve K-12 education in North Carolina.

Superior Court Judge David Lee signed a consent order Monday, and gave attorneys 60 days to submit a plan that spells out how the parties intend to meet the short-term goals recommended in the West Ed report released in December. Plans to meet longer-term goals will come later.

WestEd, an independent consultant, was ordered by Lee to conduct extensive research into the state’s public education system and to bring back recommendations for improvement. Its report will serve as the framework for the attorney’s plan.

The Leandro case began more than a quarter-century ago after five rural school districts sued the state, arguing they couldn’t raise the tax revenue needed to provide students with a quality education.

In 1997, the State Supreme Court stepped in and held that every child has a right to a “sound, basic education under the state constitution.

The WestEd recommendations carry a hefty price tag of more than $8 billion over the next eight years.

Lee said he’s bound by law to ensure the state lives up to its constitutional obligations.

“To me that means I’m also bound by what the state Supreme Court said back there in 1997 and that is, if somebody else doesn’t do it, the court has to do it, ill equipped though it may be.” Lee said. “I think I would be dodging my constitutional duty if I didn’t push this and do what needs to be done. I’m not afraid to do that.”

See the full story Wednesday at ncpolicywatch.com

Possibly related posts:

  1. Leandro report: More funding, quality teachers needed to ensure sound, basic education

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

After a five-day hearing, a decision in Istation case is still weeks away

It’ll be more than five weeks before a ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: Martin Luther King Jr. Day edition

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national holiday to honor and celebrate the life of the civil [...]

U.S. House votes to torpedo DeVos student loan rule over Virginia Foxx’s objections

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed a resolution Thursday that would overturn a Trump administration [...]

North Carolina is projected to gain a seat in Congress. Here’s why that’s a huge deal.

North Carolina is projected to gain a U.S. House seat in the coming years, recent data show — a chan [...]

NC’s new “Raise the Age” law appears to be off to a promising start

New facilities and policies offer hope to 16 and 17 year-olds once consigned to the adult correction [...]

Five important reminders for a crucial year in American history

And just like that, another critical election year is upon us – maybe the most important election ye [...]

An apple for teacher.

The post An apple for teacher. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Make no mistake. The budget failed because Republicans failed to compromise.

There is a temptation—and believe me, I understand it—to celebrate the fleeting nature of this week’ [...]

Legislature should seize rare opportunity for ideological common ground

The North Carolina General Assembly is back in Raleigh this week and, as noted in this space last Fr [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2016 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch