Must watch documentary on the troubling rise in NC youth suicides premieres Thursday

North Carolina’s teen suicide rate has doubled in the past decade. In fact, suicide is the second leading cause of deaths among children ages 10-17 in our state.

It’s a troubling fact that doesn’t get nearly enough attention.

This Thursday, WRAL-TV will premiere its latest documentary on the subject in which a young woman shares her own story of overcoming depression, anxiety and an attempted suicide while highlighting the lessons she learned along the way.

Clay Johnson, the documentary’s producer, recently sat down with NC Policy Watch’s Rob Schofield to preview “Out of the Darkness”:

The documentary “Out of the Darkness” premieres on WRAL-TV as well as its web and streaming platforms this Thursday, January 23 at 7 p.m.

For more on this topic, be sure to listen to our recent interview with Michelle Hughes, Executive Director of NC Child, in which we discussed what policymakers should do to address the crisis.

For those who may be seeking help, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255).