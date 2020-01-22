Higher Ed, News

Western Carolina University Board of Trustees weigh in on state budget stalemate

By
58 mins ago
Leave a comment
In Higher Ed, News

The Western Carolina University Board of Trustees weighed in on the state budget stalemate Tuesday, passing a resolution calling on lawmakers to overturn Gov. Roy Cooper’s  veto of the budget passed by the General Assembly’s Republican majority.

The move comes after last week’s meeting of the the UNC Board of Governors where that board passed a resolution urging state lawmakers to pass the currently proposed state budget – the subject of a months’ long political struggle between Cooper, a Democrat, and the legislative Republicans.

The board of governors’ resolution called for “all boards of trustees to create and approve a concurring resolution as soon as practical.”

Western Carolina appears to be the first university whose board of trustees has done so.

The resolution was passed in a special telephone meeting of the board Tuesday afternoon. One board member was absent, two abstained and all others voted to approve the resolution.

The UNC Board of Governors is appointed by the Republican leaders of the legislature. Its 24 voting members in turn appoint members of the boards of trustees of the UNC system’s constituent schools. The current board of governors is entirely composed of members who are Republican or unaffiliated. No Democrats serve on the board.

 

Possibly related posts:

  1. UNC Board of Governors silent on Silent Sam, calls on legislators to pass state budget
  2. Court of Appeals sides with lawmakers in Cooper litigation over block grant funding
  3. UNC-Chapel Hill Faculty Council, Campus Safety Commission condemn Silent Sam settlement
  4. Goolsby reprimanded by NC State Bar
  5. UNC Board of Governors to meet in “special session by conference call” following Silent Sam settlement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

UNC Board of Governors silent on Silent Sam, calls on legislators to pass state budget

In its first full, in-person meeting since its ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: Martin Luther King Jr. Day edition

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national holiday to honor and celebrate the life of the civil [...]

U.S. House votes to torpedo DeVos student loan rule over Virginia Foxx’s objections

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed a resolution Thursday that would overturn a Trump administration [...]

North Carolina is projected to gain a seat in Congress. Here’s why that’s a huge deal.

North Carolina is projected to gain a U.S. House seat in the coming years, recent data show — a chan [...]

NC’s new “Raise the Age” law appears to be off to a promising start

New facilities and policies offer hope to 16 and 17 year-olds once consigned to the adult correction [...]

47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade – A tipping point away from reproductive freedom?

As we commemorated the 46th anniversary of the historic Supreme Court decision Roe v Wade last year, [...]

Five important reminders for a crucial year in American history

And just like that, another critical election year is upon us – maybe the most important election ye [...]

An apple for teacher.

The post An apple for teacher. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Make no mistake. The budget failed because Republicans failed to compromise.

There is a temptation—and believe me, I understand it—to celebrate the fleeting nature of this week’ [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2016 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch