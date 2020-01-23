News

2020 Women’s March rally this weekend in Raleigh

By
5 hours ago
In News

This Sunday, thousands of women are expected to march and rally on Halifax mall and around the Legislative Building in downtown Raleigh.

In addition to organizing and focusing on select social issues, participants will rally around the right to vote and shifting the direction of our democracy.

The “2020 Raleigh Women’s March: Women Protecting the Future” began in response to the 2016 election.

Women Mobilize NC 2020 pledge:

…to defend and support communities under attack including women, immigrants, working families, Muslims, people of color, LGBTQIA+ people, Jews, refugees, & people with disabilities and indigenous people; to fight attempts to institute a Muslim ban and to reject Islamophobia; to oppose the attacks on the transgender community; to support #MeToo, holding people accountable for sexual assault, violence against women, and supporting survivors; to work for equal access to voting and voting rights, including challenging gerrymandering and voter suppression and disenfranchisement tactics, as well as supporting hand counted paper ballots and verified vote; to support living wages, affordable health care, abortion, reproductive health care, paid family & sick leave child care, adequately funded public education, and common sense gun regulations; to support investment in our public schools, health care, safety, and infrastructure, and opposing unfair taxes; to work to protect our air, water, and land; to oppose racially biased policing & mass incarceration, and deportations that tear apart families; to support DREAMers and fight for DACA.

Community groups taking part in this weekend’s event include:

  • AAUW of North Carolina
  • ACLU North Carolina
  • Carolina Jews for Justice
  • Democratic Women of Wake County
  • Equality NC
  • El Centro Hispano
  • Environment North Carolina
  • Human Rights Campaign
  • League of Women Voters – NC
  • League of Women Voters of Wake County
  • League of Women Voter of Orange, Durham, and Chatham Counties, Inc.
  • League of Women Voters of Granville County
  • Lillian’s List Action Fund
  • March for Our Lives North Carolina
  • Muslim Women
  • NARAL Pro-Choice North Carolina
  • NC AIDS Action Network
  • NC National Organization for Women
  • NC Justice Center
  • NC Democratic Party
  • North Carolinians Against Gun Violence
  • Our Revolution NC Triangle
  • Progressive Caucus of NCDP
  • Raleigh NOW
  • Indivisible
  • V-Day Raleigh

Learn more about the January 26th event at www.raleighwomensmarch.org. 

Hashtags for social media include: #womenprotectingthefuture  #WomenMobilizeNC  #2020RaleighWomensMarch

