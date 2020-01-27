News

Annual report documents continuing progressive changes in Durham DA’s office

By
15 hours ago
Leave a comment
In News

Durham District Attorney Satana Deberry

Last year Policy Watch reported on Durham District Attorney Satana Deberry’s progressive overhaul of that office’s policies, including the choice not to seek bail in most cases.

The changes seemed to make a very real difference even at the six-month mark.

But as the first month of 2019 comes to a close, Deberry’s office has released an annual report further documenting its changes and their impact.

From the report:

In 2019, the DA’s Office:

  •         Expanded its use of restorative justice, cognitive behavioral intervention and other programs that seek to repair harm, change unsafe behavior, and connect people to needed resources.
  •         Secured convictions on 25 homicide charges, including some of the county’s oldest pending homicide cases.
  •         Continued to discourage the use of money bail and reserve pretrial incarceration for serious offenses, contributing to a 12 percent decline in the jail population since January.
  •         Worked with the Durham Expunction and Restoration (DEAR) Program to waive $1.5 million in unpaid traffic debt preventing thousands of residents from being able to restore their drivers’ licenses.
  •         Held hours of staff training on topics including racial bias in jury selection, drug court administration, forensic science, the effects of trauma, homicide investigations, and victims’ rights.
  •         Prioritized victims’ needs through staff training and dedicating a secure, private room for victims, their families, and witnesses to use during court.
  •         Secured a rare human trafficking conviction, Durham’s first since 2011.
  •         Met monthly with law enforcement, victim advocates, and nurses to review the results of sexual assault evidence kit testing and pursue criminal charges.

“New approaches to criminal justice are needed for this system to truly work for everybody,” Deberry said in a statement on the report. “At the Durham DA’s Office, we have taken new approaches to cases at every level—with tangible results. In the past year, we have focused our office around holding people accountable for serious offenses, supporting those who have been harmed, and administering justice fairly, equitably and compassionately. We look forward to continuing to serve the people of Durham and working together for the safety of our entire community.”

Deberry’s office will hold a town hall Thursday, January 30, at 6:00 p.m. at St. Joseph AME, located at 2521 Fayetteville Street in Durham.

Read the full report here.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Durham DA to speak at Black August in the Park’s BOND*ference event

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Former ECU Interim Chancellor Dan Gerlach announces new lobbyist position

Dan Gerlach, the embattled former interim chancellor of ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at Duke Energy Carolinas’ proposed rate hike

Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC has filed an application with the Utilities Commission requesting authori [...]

Environmental groups, scientists say DEQ’s air monitoring program fails the sniff test

Because DEQ limited air monitor sites to meet EPA criteria, they were too far from hog farms to accu [...]

Regulator, experts: State lawmaker’s explanation for incomplete ethics filing falls short

Law "is clear" Rep. Holly Grange should have reported on businesses owned by her husband e [...]

At long last, a plan to comply with Leandro education mandate takes shape

More than two decades after a landmark state Supreme Court ruling, NC moves a step closer to assurin [...]

POTUS, WOTUS and North Carolina ‘wetlands’

The post POTUS, WOTUS and North Carolina ‘wetlands’ appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Mark Johnson, state schools superintendent, finds comedy in one troubled school system’s tragedy

If North Carolina Republicans are confounded by the notion that every last one of them disdains publ [...]

47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade – A tipping point away from reproductive freedom?

As we commemorated the 46th anniversary of the historic Supreme Court decision Roe v Wade last year, [...]

Five important reminders for a crucial year in American history

And just like that, another critical election year is upon us – maybe the most important election ye [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2016 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch