Commentary

Editorial: Burr should summon the integrity to do the right thing on impeachment evidence

By
6 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary

Richard Burr conferring with Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia at a Senate Intelligence Committee meeting (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

In case you missed it over the weekend, a fine Capitol Broadcasting Company editorial on WRAL.com did a solid job of summing up the decision that confronts North Carolina’s senior senator, Richard Burr (and for that matter, his mostly hopeless junior associate, Thom Tillis) as the Trump impeachment trial plows ahead: will he (they) act with honor and a commitment to truth or as a craven accomplice(s) to the administration’s lies?

This is from “Will Burr make his legacy one of shining light onto truth?”:

While the impeachment trial unfolding in the U.S. Senate is officially about the House’s articles of impeachment against President Trump: “Abuse of Power” and “Obstruction of Congress.”

What really is on trial is the truth. What is unfortunate is that the leadership of the Senate is making sure that there will be no discussion of the truth, no witnesses will testify who know the truth and no documents will be produced to verify the truth.

Ultimately, the defense being made in the Senate by Trump’s lawyers and backers is that truth and decency don’t matter. As long as Donald Trump is president – and cuts taxes, regulations, opposes abortion and appoints the right judges — he can do whatever he wants.

When history judges, the verdict may be that the Senate traded partisan expediency for the permanent subservience of the legislative branch of government to the presidency. It will mark the end of our Constitution’s mandate for three co-equal branches of the federal government.

After noting that Tillis has already made clear that he has no intention of listening to the facts, the editorial offers up this hopeful take on Burr:

Sen. Richard Burr has certainly been true to his Republican roots and loyal to the president. But in his role as chairman of the Senate’s Intelligence Committee he has — far more than many of his Republican colleagues – found ways to work to elevate truth and uncover facts rather than reflexively submit to deception and disinterest to protect Trump.

Through the impeachment hearings, Burr who isn’t encumbered by concerns for re-election, must put the truth, the integrity of the Senate as stressed in the Constitution’s separation of powers, as his priority over loyalty to party or to Donald Trump.

It would be naive, particularly at this juncture, to expect that the Senate might convict Trump – regardless of the facts.

But for the sake of the truth, ALL the facts, all the witnesses, all the documents should be disclosed, presented, discussed.

Burr is uniquely positioned to be pivotal to make that happen. His legacy should be casting the vote to shed sunlight on the truth.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Editorial takes Richard Burr to task for spreading Trump’s lies about Ukraine
  2. Impeachment update: Freshman U.S. House Dems say ‘flagrant disregard for the law cannot stand’
  3. Politico: Trump using cash to buy Tillis’ backing on impeachment
  4. Mark Meadows’ predictably dishonest response to impeachment hearings
  5. Weekend (holiday) humor from Celia Rivenbark: ‘Twas the night before impeachment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Another scathing editorial blasts UNC system’s leadership

The leaders of the UNC system got a ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Environmental groups, scientists say DEQ’s air monitoring program fails the sniff test

Because DEQ limited air monitor sites to meet EPA criteria, they were too far from hog farms to accu [...]

Regulator, experts: State lawmaker’s explanation for incomplete ethics filing falls short

Law "is clear" Rep. Holly Grange should have reported on businesses owned by her husband e [...]

At long last, a plan to comply with Leandro education mandate takes shape

More than two decades after a landmark state Supreme Court ruling, NC moves a step closer to assurin [...]

Surveys, interviews: Responses of Chemours and DHHS to Gen X and PFAS pollution falling short

Last summer, Chemours sent contractors to the Cumberland County home of Katrina Rubiera and tested h [...]

Mark Johnson, state schools superintendent, finds comedy in one troubled school system’s tragedy

If North Carolina Republicans are confounded by the notion that every last one of them disdains publ [...]

47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade – A tipping point away from reproductive freedom?

As we commemorated the 46th anniversary of the historic Supreme Court decision Roe v Wade last year, [...]

Five important reminders for a crucial year in American history

And just like that, another critical election year is upon us – maybe the most important election ye [...]

An apple for teacher.

The post An apple for teacher. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2016 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch