Environment

Why NEPA matters and why the public should speak-up to protect this bedrock environmental law (podcast)

By
35 mins ago
Leave a comment
In Environment

The Trump administration’s move to narrow clean water protections is not the only policy maneuver this month that has North Carolina environmentalists worried.

Earlier this month the administration proposed weakening key aspects of NEPA, the National Environmental Policy Act.

As reporter Lisa Sorg explained on our site:

NEPA doesn’t dictate environmental decisions, but the process is designed to ensure that agencies follow a proper procedure, including robust public input, to reach its conclusions. In other words, as NEPA’s guiding principle states, the law is intended to “… foster and promote the general welfare. Man and nature can exist in productive harmony and fulfill the social, economic and other requirements of present and future generations of Americans.”

For example, NEPA currently requires a full analysis and assessment of environmental impacts, including cumulative and indirect ones – such as climate change. But the Trump administration would would eliminate considerations for climate change impacts – a very real and existential threat – that accompany natural gas pipelines, fracking operations and offshore drilling. Meanwhile, economic considerations would be mandatory.

Last week we sat down with attorney Kym Hunter of the Southern Environmental Law Center to discuss efforts by the Trump administration to gut this 50-year-old landmark rule.

A public comment period on changes to NEPA runs through March 10th. A public hearing will also be held in Washington, DC, on Feb. 25. Details on how and where to comment are on the Council for Environmental Quality website.

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

1. Mark Johnson, state schools superintendent, finds comedy ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Environmental groups, scientists say DEQ’s air monitoring program fails the sniff test

Because DEQ limited air monitor sites to meet EPA criteria, they were too far from hog farms to accu [...]

Regulator, experts: State lawmaker’s explanation for incomplete ethics filing falls short

Law "is clear" Rep. Holly Grange should have reported on businesses owned by her husband e [...]

At long last, a plan to comply with Leandro education mandate takes shape

More than two decades after a landmark state Supreme Court ruling, NC moves a step closer to assurin [...]

Surveys, interviews: Responses of Chemours and DHHS to Gen X and PFAS pollution falling short

Last summer, Chemours sent contractors to the Cumberland County home of Katrina Rubiera and tested h [...]

Mark Johnson, state schools superintendent, finds comedy in one troubled school system’s tragedy

If North Carolina Republicans are confounded by the notion that every last one of them disdains publ [...]

47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade – A tipping point away from reproductive freedom?

As we commemorated the 46th anniversary of the historic Supreme Court decision Roe v Wade last year, [...]

Five important reminders for a crucial year in American history

And just like that, another critical election year is upon us – maybe the most important election ye [...]

An apple for teacher.

The post An apple for teacher. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2016 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch