Environment

Leak in pipe at Chemours plant emitted a type of PFAS into air; amount not independently confirmed

By
4 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Environment

Fifty pounds? Or less than half a pound?

Last fall, Chemours workers discovered a pinhole leak in a pipe at the Fayetteville Works facility that was emitting a type of PFAS, perfluoropropionyl fluoride, into the air. The company initially estimated about 50 pounds of the compound was released, according to its report to the US Coast Guard National Response Center. The center fields pollution and railroad incidents and forwards that information to appropriate federal and state agencies for response.

Today, in a response to an inquiry from Policy Watch, a Chemours spokeswoman said the amount has since been recalculated to be fourth-tenths of a pound.

It’s hard to gauge what is most accurate, since the amount has not been independently confirmed. For context, Chemours reported to DEQ that in the entire year of 2016 it had emitted 66.6 pounds of GenX-related compounds. That figure turned out to be a drastic underestimate. The state Division of Air Quality conducted its own study  and calculated the facility emitted roughly 2,700 pounds in 2016.

Zaynab Nasif, spokeswoman for the state Division of Air Quality said the agency is “currently evaluating any potential enforcement action at this time and continuing to follow up with Chemours’s evaluation of the incident, as well.”

The recent release occurred on Nov. 22, 2019, in the Vinyl Ethers North Tower, according to correspondence between the company and state environmental regulators. Workers discovered the leak incidentally, while they were conducting stack testing. Chemours subsequently “followed shutdown and decontamination procedures” so the hole could be repaired.

The European Chemicals Agency   lists the substance as potentially “fatal if inhaled and contains gas under pressure and may explode if heated.”

Chemours provided nebulizers to workers who were potentially exposed to the compound, but the company said none became ill.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Because of PFAS contamination, Gray’s Creek Elementary to remain on bottled water
  2. BREAKING: New analysis indicates that toxics were present in Wilmington drinking water at extreme levels
  3. Another defeat for the environment: PFAS provisions struck from must-pass defense bill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Fence at Umstead would be “permanent eyesore,” says NC Parks to RDU Airport Authority

The RDU Airport Authority today delayed a vote ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
North Carolina lawmakers aim to stamp out hair-based discrimination

WASHINGTON — About a year ago, a New Jersey teen was forced to cut his dreadlocks in order to partic [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at Duke Energy Carolinas’ proposed rate hike

Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC has filed an application with the Utilities Commission requesting authori [...]

Environmental groups, scientists say DEQ’s air monitoring program fails the sniff test

Because DEQ limited air monitor sites to meet EPA criteria, they were too far from hog farms to accu [...]

Regulator, experts: State lawmaker’s explanation for incomplete ethics filing falls short

Law "is clear" Rep. Holly Grange should have reported on businesses owned by her husband e [...]

In the impeachment trial, the fading credibility of Tillis, Burr and the Republican Party takes center stage

It was February 2011. I was a relatively young local government reporter and I will, if pressed, adm [...]

These are the people who suffer because of NC’s stubborn refusal to expand Medicaid

Two weeks ago, the North Carolina General Assembly returned to Raleigh for what was supposed to be a [...]

Hiding from the Constitution and common sense: The so-called “gun sanctuary” movement

Even before one gets to the heart of the matter – namely, a) constitutional law, and b) the dangerou [...]

POTUS, WOTUS and North Carolina ‘wetlands’

The post POTUS, WOTUS and North Carolina ‘wetlands’ appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2016 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch