Commentary

Editorial blasts Lt. Gov. Forest for “spreading falsehoods” and “passion for divisiveness”

By
2 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest

Plenty of people have already stood up to condemn North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest’s latest bizarre and outrageous comments about Planned Parenthood, but this morning’s lead Capitol Broadcasting Company editorial on WRAL.com does a particularly good job.

Forest, as you will recall, brought his special knack for uttering absurd claims (years ago, he claimed that Raleigh’s News & Observer planted plants hidden messages in its news headlines that are designed to advance its “agenda”) to bear once again last week when he said that the reproductive health organization “was created…to destroy the entire Black race.”

Today’s editorial exposes that outrageous claim for what it is:

Just how wrong was this? Fully and completely.

In 2011, presidential candidate Herman Cain said Planned Parenthood’s early objective was to “help kill black babies before they came into the world.” PolitiFact, the much-honored fact-checking organization, researched and found “Cain’s claim is a ridiculous, cynical play of the race card.” It was rated “Pants on Fire.”

Factcheck.org, another independent fact-checking organization, investigated the same allegation and came to the same conclusion. “Herman Cain has offered an alternate version of history,” they concluded. “We find no support for that old claim.”

In September 2015, presidential candidate Ben Carson said Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger “believed that people like me should be eliminated.” Substantial evidence shows, PolitiFact reported, “that she was not racist and in fact worked closely with black leaders and health care professionals. Carson’s statement bears no relation to historical reality.” It was rated “False.”

After summarizing a Forest campaign spokesperson’s bogus response to questions about the statement, the editorial concludes this way:

Spreading falsehoods and fostering divisiveness may help the lieutenant governor win a primary in a few weeks. But no reputable candidate will allow truth and unity to be campaign battlefield casualties.

North Carolina deserves honest candidates who will work to unite the state in pursuit of excellence. The primary voters should insist upon it when they go to the polling place.

Forest must apologize for spreading lies and commit himself to a campaign that elevates truth and the common good.

Exactly.

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Editorial: Burr should summon the integrity to do the right thing on impeachment evidence

In case you missed it over the weekend, ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
‘It’s not fine.’ Black mothers and babies are dying in North Carolina.

WASHINGTON — Black mothers and babies are dying at staggering rates in North Carolina and throughout [...]

North Carolina lawmakers aim to stamp out hair-based discrimination

WASHINGTON — About a year ago, a New Jersey teen was forced to cut his dreadlocks in order to partic [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at Duke Energy Carolinas’ proposed rate hike

Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC has filed an application with the Utilities Commission requesting authori [...]

Environmental groups, scientists say DEQ’s air monitoring program fails the sniff test

Because DEQ limited air monitor sites to meet EPA criteria, they were too far from hog farms to accu [...]

In the impeachment trial, the fading credibility of Tillis, Burr and the Republican Party takes center stage

It was February 2011. I was a relatively young local government reporter and I will, if pressed, adm [...]

These are the people who suffer because of NC’s stubborn refusal to expand Medicaid

Two weeks ago, the North Carolina General Assembly returned to Raleigh for what was supposed to be a [...]

Hiding from the Constitution and common sense: The so-called “gun sanctuary” movement

Even before one gets to the heart of the matter – namely, a) constitutional law, and b) the dangerou [...]

POTUS, WOTUS and North Carolina ‘wetlands’

The post POTUS, WOTUS and North Carolina ‘wetlands’ appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2016 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch