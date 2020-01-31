The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

That’s one key conclusion reached by a work-group in Gov. Roy Cooper’s Commission on Access to Sound Basic Education , which recommends that North Carolina ensures all K-12 classrooms be led by highly qualified, well-prepared teachers.

As North Carolina considers ways to meet its constitutional obligation to provide children with a “sound, basic education,” it must stop placing marginally qualified teachers in schools.

"We need to move away from the short-term, 'put warm bodies in schools at any costs' approach," Fouad Abd-El-Khalick, dean of the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Education and a commission member, wrote in a memo to the panel's chairman, Blue Cross Blue Shield CEO Emeritus Brad Wilson.

4. Hiding from the Constitution and common sense: The so-called “gun sanctuary” movement (Commentary)

Even before one gets to the heart of the matter – namely, a) constitutional law, and b) the dangerous message of lawlessness and violence the concept conveys – it must be stated that there is something fundamentally incongruous and just plain wrong about the idea of a “gun sanctuary.”

Merriam-Webster offers multiple definitions for the word "sanctuary," but none of them references the protection of human killing machines. Instead, it employs phrases like "a consecrated place such as the ancient Hebrew temple," "the most sacred part of a religious building," "the room in which general worship services are held," "a place of refuge and protection," and "a refuge for wildlife where predators are controlled and hunting is illegal."

5. Not settled yet: New voices seek to be heard as legal battles over UNC’s ‘Silent Sam’ deal heat up

A barrage of briefs were filed Wednesday in the ongoing case against UNC’s agreement to give the Silent Sam Confederate statue to the NC Division of the Sons of Confederate veterans – along with $2.5 million.

A group of 88 prominent UNC-Chapel Hill alumni and donors moved to file an amicus brief in the case.

Among the list of prominent alumni are 14 members of the UNC Black Pioneers, a group of students who originally broke the color barrier at UNC-Chapel Hill between 1952 and 1972.

Other high-profile names among the alumni signing onto the brief were Pulitzer Prize winning historian Taylor Branch, former U.S. congressman Mel Watt, former President of the State Bar Bonnie Weyher, former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court James Exum, former United States Solicitor General Walter Dellinger and retired Superior Court judges Howard Manning Jr. and Karl Adkins.

6. Leak in pipe at Chemours plant emitted a type of PFAS into air; amount not independently confirmed



Fifty pounds? Or less than half a pound?

Last fall, Chemours workers discovered a pinhole leak in a pipe at the Fayetteville Works facility that was emitting a type of PFAS, perfluoropropionyl fluoride, into the air. The company initially estimated about 50 pounds of the compound was released, according to its report to the US Coast Guard National Response Center. The center fields pollution and railroad incidents and forwards that information to appropriate federal and state agencies for response.

Today, in a response to an inquiry from Policy Watch, a Chemours spokeswoman said the amount has since been recalculated to be fourth-tenths of a pound.

It's hard to gauge what is most accurate, since the amount has not been independently confirmed. For context, Chemours reported to DEQ that in the entire year of 2016 it had emitted 66.6 pounds of GenX-related compounds. That figure turned out to be a drastic underestimate.