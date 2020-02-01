Commentary

Weekend humor from Celia Rivenbark: Make mine Melania

By
4 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary

If her life was a musical, I don’t think Melania Trump would spring out of bed merrily dancing down the street while belting an ebullient “Good morning, Washington!” like Tracy Turnblad in “Hairspray.” No, no. I picture her awaking to something more on the order of “West Side Story’s” achingly sad “Somewhere,” a reliable gut-punch to anyone who has ever wanted to belong. Which is pretty much all of us.

Maybe Mel greets the day simply dreading what kettle of fish-kies must now be dealt with. Life with HIM must remind her of that book about a bear hunt she surely read to her son in one of the many thousands of languages she is said to have mastered.

“Vee are going on a bear hunt…” she must have read, turning the beautifully illustrated pages in the children’s classic with her waxen hands. But, as we all know, the hunt is complicated. Troubles are encountered, decisions must be made.

“Can’t go over it, can’t go under it…vee must go through it!”

It’s Groundhog Day for Melania. What in God’s name is HE going to do today? Can’t go around it, can’t go under it or over it. We have to go through it.

The problem is, we’re all on this bear hunt and at least half of us don’t want anything to do with it. Can’t HE just go away, content to eat pudding and lie about his golf scores and business acumen? Why must he remind us how grateful we should all be he’s in charge? Of the missiles and the military and …OK, now I’m going to need a paper bag to breathe in.

You know that dinner party question where you are asked if you could spend 30 minutes with anyone—living or dead—who would it be? And how everybody always says either Jesus or Dolly Parton? While those are solid picks, I think I’d say “Melania Trump.” But not mannequin Melania, who sits silently beside HIM while the letters spell out HELP ME in little blisters on her stomach.

Kidding! She knows what she’s doing. She has shrewdly chosen this life. But what a fascinating chat if you could connect with the real  person who must surely be in there somewhere. Knock knock. KNOCK KNOCK.

I wonder if Melania ever thinks about escaping. Especially if HE wins again. Another four years would surely make her pine for the life chosen by those rapscallion royals Harry and Megan, who just made a spectacularly public run for it. Is some part of Melania thinking, “I didn’t even know you could do that!” Does she also want to leave the land of constant scrutiny and mandated semi-sheer pantyhose?

Maybe she could escape to Canada, too! Wait. That won’t work. Not after those pictures of her gazing at Justin Trudeau like he was the last Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich on earth.

There’s a place for her, somewhere a place for her. Find it, Mel, and call me.

Celia Rivenbark of Wilmington, N.C., is a New York Times-bestselling author and columnist. Visit www.celiarivenbark.com.

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Weekend humor from Celia Rivenbark: Trying to kick the impeachment football

While many Democrats celebrate the jaw-droppingly damaging revelations ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Are ‘high quality, well-prepared’ teachers the key to a sound, basic education?

As North Carolina considers ways to meet its constitutional obligation to provide children with a so [...]

Not settled yet: New voices seek to be heard as legal battles over UNC’s ‘Silent Sam’ deal heat up

A barrage of briefs were filed Wednesday in the ongoing case against UNC’s agreement to give the Sil [...]

‘It’s not fine.’ Black mothers and babies are dying in North Carolina.

WASHINGTON — Black mothers and babies are dying at staggering rates in North Carolina and throughout [...]

North Carolina lawmakers aim to stamp out hair-based discrimination

WASHINGTON — About a year ago, a New Jersey teen was forced to cut his dreadlocks in order to partic [...]

In the impeachment trial, the fading credibility of Tillis, Burr and the Republican Party takes center stage

It was February 2011. I was a relatively young local government reporter and I will, if pressed, adm [...]

These are the people who suffer because of NC’s stubborn refusal to expand Medicaid

Two weeks ago, the North Carolina General Assembly returned to Raleigh for what was supposed to be a [...]

Hiding from the Constitution and common sense: The so-called “gun sanctuary” movement

Even before one gets to the heart of the matter – namely, a) constitutional law, and b) the dangerou [...]

POTUS, WOTUS and North Carolina ‘wetlands’

The post POTUS, WOTUS and North Carolina ‘wetlands’ appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2016 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch