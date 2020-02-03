The best editorial of the weekend: Save us from Trump’s environmental neglect

In case you missed it yesterday, be sure to check out the Sunday editorial in the Greensboro New & Record.

It’s simply entitled called “Troubled waters,” and in it , the authors rightfully excoriate the Trump administration for its criminal negligence in dealing with water pollution from so-called “forever chemicals.” (Click here to read Lisa Sorg’s special 2019 report on the Trump administration’s destructive assault on the “Waters of the United States” rule.)