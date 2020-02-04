Editorial: Thom Tillis, Richard Burr “violate their oaths” in Trump impeachment trial

We wrote last week about Richard Burr and Thom Tillis’s cadre of failings, two men who, if we believe their muddled justifications, must be two of the more myopic senators this state has ever sent to Washington, D.C.

Their arguments for acquitting President Donald Trump, almost a sure thing at this point, only make sense if you’re reading directly from the Republican National Committee’s messaging or if you’re one of Fox News’ inculcated masses.

Otherwise, the president has hardly mustered a defense against the claims that he withheld U.S. aid to Ukraine for his own political gain, just one of a number of impeachable allegations made against the president, a president credibly accused of a campaign finance cover-up and sexual misconduct by a couple dozen women in his lifetime.

Beyond that, a new editorial from Capitol Broadcasting Company says our senators—who both voted against allowing witnesses into Trump’s impeachment trial—joined their GOP cohorts in the Senate in failing to even bluff at offering a fair process.

A reminder, however, that it could be argued impeachment was never about convincing the Republican Party, which has tied its fate irrevocably to Trump. It is centrally about convincing the American public.

From CBC’s editorial: