Ahead of historic impeachment vote, Senators Tillis and Burr heap praise on President Trump

President Donald Trump did not mention his impeachment trial in Tuesday night’s State of the Union, but later today the U.S. Senate will hold a final vote on two articles of impeachment.

North Carolina Senator Richard Burr and Thom Tillis have made it clear they will not vote to remove the President from office. Indeed the Republican-controlled chamber is expected to stick with Trump this election year and vote to acquit.

Last night following the State of the Union, both Burr and Tillis took to social media to praise Trump.

Senator Tillis went a step further posting a video in which he said he was proud to support President Trump and looks forward to working with him in the next Congress.

During his #SOTU Address, President @realDonaldTrump laid a wonderful foundation for answering that age-old question: are you better off now than you were four years ago?

?Record low unemployment

?Record-high job creation

— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) February 5, 2020

The impeachment trial resumes today at 9:30am. A final vote on the articles of impeachment has been scheduled for 4:00pm this afternoon in the Senate.