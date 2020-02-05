Commentary, News

Today’s must read: More details emerge on the Forest-Lindberg connection

By
10 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary, News

Greg Lindberg cuts a ribbon at the opening of the Durham headquarters of Global Bankers Insurance Group in 2017 alongside Lt. Gov. Dan Forest. Image: https://www.greglindberg.com/

If you haven’t already done so, be sure to check out the WRAL.com news story by state government reporters Travis Fain and Tyler Dukes about the information that’s come to light in the Greg Lindberg bribery scandal. As you’ll recall, Lindberg and his employee John Gray are accused of attempting to bribe state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey in a scandal in which former state Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes has already plead guilty.

Now comes Fain and Duke’s report that Lt. Gov. Dan Forest’s top aide was the man who first sought to bring Lindberg and Causey together — a development that was soon followed by Lindberg making massive campaign contributions to Forest. This is from the story:

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest’s chief of staff reached out to Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey’s office in early August 2017, seeking a meeting for two men who would later be indicted and accused of trying to bribe Causey.

At the time, the state Department of Insurance was reviewing three insurance companies Lindberg owned.

Within a month of the reach out, more than $50,000 flowed into Forest’s campaign coffers from associates of Greg Lindberg and John Gray, at least in part because Lindberg hosted a fundraiser at his home. Lindberg himself donated $400,000 that month to a second political committee that the lieutenant governor controls and that accepts unlimited donations.

By the end of that year, Lindberg had deposited $2.4 million in political committees backing Forest’s current run for governor. Forest put out a press release at the time, trumpeting his ability to bring in such a haul.

Weatherman has said that his actions in arranging the meeting were, in effect, routine and that he was just taking action to help a “friend” (Gray), but as the story concludes:

It’s not unusual for state insurance commissioners to meet with executives at the companies they regulate. Causey, who was elected in the fall of 2016, has said he had a get-to-know-you meeting with Lindberg and his team in late June 2017, not long after he had refunded $10,000 in campaign donations from Lindberg and his wife.

But the federal indictment states that Gray also asked North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes that August to schedule a meeting between the commissioner, Lindberg and Gray. Hayes was indicted last March as well, and he pleaded guilty in October to lying to investigators.

Forest has not returned the millions that Lindberg contributed to his efforts.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Investigation: Greg Lindberg paid for spying, compilation of dossiers on women in whom he was interested
  2. The week’s top stories on Policy Watch
  3. Abuse of power, bribery, obstruction: Democrats’ impeachment plan takes shape

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Of crashing polls and caucuses: An update from Iowa

If you’re looking for some quality, on-the-ground coverage ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Attorneys to NC Supreme Court: Lead us in ending racial discrimination in jury selection

Imagine three people being interviewed in succession in Juror Seat #10 about their ability to serve [...]

A federal appeals court judge’s remarkable speech is the latest surprise in NC’s hog nuisance lawsuits

Last Friday morning in Richmond, Va., midway through oral arguments in the hog nuisance case of McKi [...]

Monday Numbers: A closer look at the slowdown in teacher attrition

The State Board of Education’s “Annual Report on the State of the Teaching Profession” shows a stead [...]

Are ‘high quality, well-prepared’ teachers the key to a sound, basic education?

As North Carolina considers ways to meet its constitutional obligation to provide children with a so [...]

Allegations of electronic eavesdropping at Department of Public Instruction deserve to be taken seriously

Allegations are swirling that unknown persons at the Department of Public Instruction intentionally [...]

Vote with your feet this Saturday

It’s hard to believe, but the 2020 presidential election process is in full swing. The Iowa caucuses [...]

Hear. Say.

The post Hear. Say. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

One in seven NC drivers has had their license suspended. Many of them don’t even know it.

In North Carolina, 1.25 million people – one in seven adults – has a suspended driver license. That [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2016 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch