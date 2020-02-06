Tomorrow: Regular voter registration deadline for 2020 primary election

The deadline for regular voter registration to cast a ballot in the North Carolina 2020 primary is tomorrow, Feb. 7, but it won’t be the last opportunity.

North Carolinians who miss the regular deadline can still register and vote at any one-stop early voting site in their county during the early voting period from Feb. 13 to 29. There, registered voters may update their address, but not their political party affiliation.

Registered voters who wish to change their party affiliation have to do so by tomorrow.

“The State Board [of Elections] encourages every eligible North Carolina resident to make sure they’re registered before the primary election,” said Board Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell in a news release. “This includes making any changes, such as address and party affiliation.”

To register to vote, individuals must meet certain qualifications and complete a North Carolina Voter Registration Application (available in English or Spanish). Applications are available at the State and County Boards of Elections, public libraries, public high schools, college admissions offices and many state agencies. Voters can check their current voter registration status online.

Once completed, the applicant must sign the form, and mail it or return it in person to their county board of elections. Voters who are already registered may update their information by submitting a voter registration form by email, fax, mail, or in-person to their county board of elections.

Prospective voters must meet the following qualifications to register to vote:

Be a U.S. citizen;

Have been a resident of North Carolina, the county, and precinct for 30 days before the election;

Be at least 18 years old; 17-year-olds may register and vote in a primary election if they will be 18 at the time of the general election; and

Not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction (including probation or parole). (Citizenship and voting rights are automatically restored upon completion of the sentence. No special document is needed.)

Voters are NOT required to show a photo ID for the March 2020 primary election. In a Dec. 31 order, a federal district court blocked North Carolina’s voter photo ID requirement from taking effect. The injunction will remain in place until further order of the court.