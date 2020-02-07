This morning’s audio commentary takes a look at racial bias in North Carolina criminal trials.
Here’s Policy Watch’s Rob Schofield:
North Carolina has one of the worst records ...
Should North Carolina lawmakers explicitly address the recommendations contained in a detailed new r [...]
Fear of political retribution drives some campus leaders to play ball, keep mum When the UNC Board o [...]
Imagine three people being interviewed in succession in Juror Seat #10 about their ability to serve [...]
Last Friday morning in Richmond, Va., midway through oral arguments in the hog nuisance case of McKi [...]
Mitt Romney is, in this moment, the Republican that Americans and North Carolinians deserve. But he [...]
Allegations are swirling that unknown persons at the Department of Public Instruction intentionally [...]
It’s hard to believe, but the 2020 presidential election process is in full swing. The Iowa caucuses [...]
The post Hear. Say. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]
Leave a Reply