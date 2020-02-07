Environment

Where are the floods? State mapping and alert network will tell you.

By
2 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Environment

Waters are rising along the Neuse River in Smithfield, with peak flooding of 20.3 feet forecast to occur at 1 a.m. tomorrow, according to the NC Flood Inundation Mapping and Alert Network. Flood stage is 15 feet.

The map provides real-time flooding conditions along the state’s rivers, as well as trends. The Haw River at Bynum is at a major flood stage of 17.3 feet, but water levels are expected to drop by tomorrow afternoon. The South Catawba River at Lowell crested at 16.2 feet — major flood stage — around noon today, but the river is expected to subside throughout the evening.

The information is critical for people living in low-lying areas, especially near rivers and in flood plains.

The US Geological Survey also has up-to-date information on flood conditions, including rainfall amounts. Swift Creek near Apex received more than 4 inches of rain over the last two days.

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Reverse osmosis removes PFAS better than filtration pitchers — for a price

Drinking water filters in pitchers and refrigerators reduce ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
State legislative committee takes up teacher prep, but remains mostly silent on blockbuster Leandro report

Should North Carolina lawmakers explicitly address the recommendations contained in a detailed new r [...]

Trustees express concern at being “drafted” by UNC Board of Governors to support GOP state budget

Fear of political retribution drives some campus leaders to play ball, keep mum When the UNC Board o [...]

Attorneys to NC Supreme Court: Lead us in ending racial discrimination in jury selection

Imagine three people being interviewed in succession in Juror Seat #10 about their ability to serve [...]

A federal appeals court judge’s remarkable speech is the latest surprise in NC’s hog nuisance lawsuits

Last Friday morning in Richmond, Va., midway through oral arguments in the hog nuisance case of McKi [...]

On impeachment, N.C. deserved a Mitt Romney. We got Thom Tillis and Richard Burr instead.

Mitt Romney is, in this moment, the Republican that Americans and North Carolinians deserve. But he [...]

Allegations of electronic eavesdropping at Department of Public Instruction deserve to be taken seriously

Allegations are swirling that unknown persons at the Department of Public Instruction intentionally [...]

Vote with your feet this Saturday

It’s hard to believe, but the 2020 presidential election process is in full swing. The Iowa caucuses [...]

Hear. Say.

The post Hear. Say. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch