Where are the floods? State mapping and alert network will tell you.

Waters are rising along the Neuse River in Smithfield, with peak flooding of 20.3 feet forecast to occur at 1 a.m. tomorrow, according to the NC Flood Inundation Mapping and Alert Network. Flood stage is 15 feet.

The map provides real-time flooding conditions along the state’s rivers, as well as trends. The Haw River at Bynum is at a major flood stage of 17.3 feet, but water levels are expected to drop by tomorrow afternoon. The South Catawba River at Lowell crested at 16.2 feet — major flood stage — around noon today, but the river is expected to subside throughout the evening.

The information is critical for people living in low-lying areas, especially near rivers and in flood plains.

The US Geological Survey also has up-to-date information on flood conditions, including rainfall amounts. Swift Creek near Apex received more than 4 inches of rain over the last two days.