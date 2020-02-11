Record rainfall causes major sewage spill in Greensboro; equivalent to gallons of maple syrup that Maine produces in a year

Click on a yellow icon to see the address and amount of sewage spilled.

The City of Greensboro discharged 675,450 gallons of untreated sewage into parts of Buffalo Creek, a tributary of the Cape Fear River, after record rainfall last week overwhelmed wastewater treatment systems.

On Feb. 6, Greensboro received 3.69 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record of 2 inches was set in 1955.

As required by state law, the city issued press releases listing the amounts and addresses of the spills. “The area was cleaned and lime was spread on ground surface areas,” a city spokesperson wrote.

Because of the volume of water, the pollution was likely diluted in the creek before it reached towns and cities downstream.

A spokeswoman for the NC Department of Environmental Quality said the agency is investigating several wastewater overflows that occurred because of the storm. “Once the five-day reports come in for all of these spills, our staff will make a determination about whether enforcement actions are warranted,” she said.

How much is 675,000 gallons?

The State of Maine produced 675,000 gallons of maple syrup in 2016.

An Olympic-size swimming pool holds about 660,000 gallons of water.

The amount is equal to 21,774 barrels of beer.

It would take 1,054 hours for an Airbus ACJ319 to burn through 675,000 gallons of fuel.