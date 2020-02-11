Higher Ed, News

State Auditor eyeing UNC Board of Governors, ECU Trustees activity

By
2 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Higher Ed, News

There were a lot of new faces at last week’s dramatic UNC Board of Governors meeting on the ECU trustee controversy – lawyers, ECU students and faculty, more media than generally covers a Board of Governors meeting.

State Auditor Beth Woods speaks with UNC General Counsel Tom Shanahan and UNC Board of Governors Chairman Randy Ramsey.

But a standout face was State Auditor Beth Wood.

Asked whether her office is investigating the ECU matter or recent legal controversies on the Board of Governors (like the ongoing conflict over the Silent Sam settlement), Wood said she couldn’t comment.

“I hate having to say that, but I can’t,” Wood said.

But Woods attended both the UNC Board of Governors University Governance Committee meeting on the ECU trustee matter and last Friday’s full board meeting. She has also been spotted at ECU Board of Trustee meetings over the last year.

If state regulators have to determine whether the Silent Sam settlement amounted to an abandonment of fiduciary responsibility by the Board of Governors, Wood’s office would also be involved.

Wood talked briefly with UNC General Counsel Tom Shanahan and UNC Board of Governors Chairman Randy Ramsey before Friday’s meeting.

The UNC Board of Governors voted last week to censure and reprimand ECU trustee Robert Moore following a meeting in which he and  fellow ECU trustee Phil Lewis offered to finance an ECU student’s run for student government president if she would vote with them on the trustees board, where the SGA president is a full member.

Lewis abruptly resigned in the middle of the meeting, when it appeared there may have been enough votes on the board to remove him from the trustees board. Moore was appointed by the N.C. House and they are the body that would have to remove him.

Possibly related posts:

  1. ECU Trustee scandal heads to UNC Board of Governors committee
  2. Full UNC Board of Governors will hold special session on ECU controversy Friday
  3. Questions loom as UNC Board of Governors meets today on ECU Trustees controversy
  4. One ECU Trustee resigns, one censured in SGA controversy
  5. UNC Board of Governors committee suggests no action in ECU trustee controversy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

This weekend: Greensboro Event explores impact of court fines and fees

This weekend the The North Carolina Fines and Fees ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Duke Energy says it will fully excavate coal ash from unlined ponds, but that won’t fix the legacy of contamination

Tonight is the first public meeting on historic closure plans of Duke Energy's unlined coal ash [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at North Carolina’s infant mortality rates

African American babies were nearly three times as likely to die in 2018 in North Carolina than whit [...]

State legislative committee takes up teacher prep, but remains mostly silent on blockbuster Leandro report

Should North Carolina lawmakers explicitly address the recommendations contained in a detailed new r [...]

Trustees express concern at being “drafted” by UNC Board of Governors to support GOP state budget

Fear of political retribution drives some campus leaders to play ball, keep mum When the UNC Board o [...]

Tweedle Thom and Tweedle Richard on acquittal

The post Tweedle Thom and Tweedle Richard on acquittal appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Leandro funding recommendations: Much lower than reported, readily affordable

Despite the alarm and denial with which they have been greeted in some circles, the recent recommend [...]

On impeachment, N.C. deserved a Mitt Romney. We got Thom Tillis and Richard Burr instead.

Mitt Romney is, in this moment, the Republican that Americans and North Carolinians deserve. But he [...]

Allegations of electronic eavesdropping at Department of Public Instruction deserve to be taken seriously

Allegations are swirling that unknown persons at the Department of Public Instruction intentionally [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch