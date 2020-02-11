Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Top of the morning: An eavesdropping scandal at DPI merits more scrutiny

This morning’s audio commentary takes a look at ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Duke Energy says it will fully excavate coal ash from unlined ponds, but that won’t fix the legacy of contamination

Tonight is the first public meeting on historic closure plans of Duke Energy's unlined coal ash [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at North Carolina’s infant mortality rates

African American babies were nearly three times as likely to die in 2018 in North Carolina than whit [...]

State legislative committee takes up teacher prep, but remains mostly silent on blockbuster Leandro report

Should North Carolina lawmakers explicitly address the recommendations contained in a detailed new r [...]

Trustees express concern at being “drafted” by UNC Board of Governors to support GOP state budget

Fear of political retribution drives some campus leaders to play ball, keep mum When the UNC Board o [...]

Tweedle Thom and Tweedle Richard on acquittal

The post Tweedle Thom and Tweedle Richard on acquittal appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Leandro funding recommendations: Much lower than reported, readily affordable

Despite the alarm and denial with which they have been greeted in some circles, the recent recommend [...]

On impeachment, N.C. deserved a Mitt Romney. We got Thom Tillis and Richard Burr instead.

Mitt Romney is, in this moment, the Republican that Americans and North Carolinians deserve. But he [...]

Allegations of electronic eavesdropping at Department of Public Instruction deserve to be taken seriously

Allegations are swirling that unknown persons at the Department of Public Instruction intentionally [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch