As Senate moves to curb President’s war powers, Burr and Tillis side with Trump

In a rare move of bipartisanship, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution Thursday that direct the removal of “United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran that have not been authorized by Congress.”

The 55-45 vote came weeks after a drone strike killed Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani,a top Iranian official.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) who introduced the resolution in early January said it was intended to serve as a strong bipartisan message, that senators were committed to upholding their “constitutional duty to deliberate and vote before sending troops into harm’s way.”

Eight Republicans joined Senate Democrats in voting to restrain President Trump.

Alexander (R-TN)

Cassidy (R-LA)

Collins (R-ME)

Lee (R-UT)

Moran (R-KS)

Murkowski (R-AK)

Paul (R-KY)

Young (R-IN)

North Carolina Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr voted against the measure to curtail Trump’s authority in taking military action against Iran.