Facebook removing “North Carolina Breaking News” site that posts fake news items

Facebook confirmed Tuesday it will remove the “North Carolina Breaking News” group that has been posting fake news items for nearly a month.

As Policy Watch reported, the group gained more than 50,000 followers in just a few weeks through posting news items from legitimate outlets, repurposing stories from other states re-written as happening in North Carolina and posting false stories and urban legends that included racist content.

Readers who contacted the group’s administrators were given various explanations for its content, from assertions that they were trying to help re-elect President Donald Trump and replies in Russian to apparently false stories about it being a social experiment created by college students.

Readers repeatedly reported the site, which categorized itself as satire, to Facebook. The company had, until Tuesday, taken no action.