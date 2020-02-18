The role of race and HBCUs in improving NC teacher recruitment and retention

There’s a lot of talk this week about what is needed to improve our public schools following the release of the Public School Forum’s new Top Education Issues 2020 report.

Understandably, the number one issue follows up on the Leandro/West Ed report and calls for “immediate and intentional actions to meet our constitutional obligation to provide each child a sound basic education.”

Outside of school finance, the Forum lists educator compensation, recruitment and professional development strategies as a key priority for our state.

Last week, NC Policy Watch sat down with State Board of Education member James E. Ford to discuss teacher attrition, compensation and efforts to attract more teachers of color to the profession.

Click below to hear our full interview with Ford and his thoughts on improving equity in education following the Leandro recommendations.

To read more from the Public School Forum’s Top Ten List, click here.