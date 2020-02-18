Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

1. NC judge scraps UNC‘s controversial “Silent Sam” ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Greensboro event fuels movement to reform criminal justice fines and fees

Not everyone in North Carolina understands the implications of court fines and fees and how expenses [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at the huge cuts Trump proposes for the Environmental Protection Agency

A government budget not only details a state or nation’s financial priorities, but also serves as a [...]

PW profile: Deputy Juvenile Justice Secretary draws from painful personal past to help kids in the system succeed

When Billy Lassiter was 12 years old, he sat in the front row of one of his seventh grade classes su [...]

N.C. is home to most conservative U.S. House lawmaker, new rankings show

WASHINGTON — North Carolina is home to the nation’s most conservative member of the U.S. House, acco [...]

Causey & effect (with Lt. Gov. Dan Forest)

The post Causey & effect (with Lt. Gov. Dan Forest) appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Greg Lindberg, the man who knew too many

For a man who knew everybody, Greg Lindberg might seem in the coming days like a man who knew nobody [...]

The N.C. Supreme Court must stop racism in jury selection

The evidence that racism is infecting the selection of juries in North Carolina is clear and unmista [...]

Perfecting corruption: Latest campaign news shows how far and fast our politics have fallen

As time goes by, it becomes increasingly difficult to believe that President Richard Nixon was force [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch