Update from Nevada: Here’s the deal with the caucuses

In case you’ve wondering what the deal is with the Nevada presidential primary caucuses (which wrap up this Saturday the 22nd), be sure to check out the ongoing coverage of our sibling news outlet, the Nevada Current.

As the Current’s outstanding editor Hugh Jackson explained in his morning email update today, the situation is sub-optimal, but life will go on:

I voted, er caucused, or cast my preferences, or whatever we’re calling it, and it didn’t suck. It took about an hour and 45 minutes at NSEA HQ on Harmon Sunday afternoon. The weather was nice. The three-step process once you get through the doors is … inelegant. Yes, getting the early votes counted and properly and appropriately aligned with choices of participants on caucus day might end up being a big fat mess (see the national stories linked below). Or it might not. As I keep saying, we don’t know, so we should go through the process anyway and, you know, see what happens. Early voting (er, caucusing or whatever) continues today and tomorrow. One other thing… to reiterate, I loathe caucuses. The tragic irony of the frustration with the caucus process — and not just this cycle — is that administering elections is actually something Nevada state and local election officials generally do quite well. But caucuses are run by the party, not state and local election officials. It’s like we’re lumbering along in some old beater Chevy that may or may not be road safe, hoping it’ll get us from point A to point B, even though we’ve got a Ferrari in the garage. Oh well. Last time, hopefully.

The chief apparent lessons: a) It’s too bad that such an important state still uses the caucus system, but the results should be informative, and b) thank goodness North Carolina never went down this route.