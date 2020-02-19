Join us next Monday for a Super Tuesday preview

Seats are still available for a very special and timely Crucial Conversation happy hour, next Monday, February 24 :

Previewing Super Tuesday in North Carolina

The North Carolina primary election (and 15 others around the country) will take place March 3 and it’s sure to be a momentous day in American politics. Here in the Tar Heel state, 122 Democratic and 71 Republican presidential nominating convention delegates will be selected along with the nominees for a U.S. Senate seat, all 13 congressional seats, all 10 North Carolina council of state offices, all 170 General Assembly seats, and numerous judicial offices.

So what’s likely to happen? Will voters turn out in large numbers? Which constituencies are likely to play a key role in deciding the outcomes? How will the ongoing controversies over voting rights and voter suppression play out?

Join us as we examine these and other related questions with an expert panel that will include:

Tom Jensen, Director of Public Policy Polling. Tom is one of the nation’s most experienced and accomplished pollsters. He has overseen thousands of polling projects, covering everything from Presidential and Senate races to County Commissioner and School Board races all over the country. He is the voice behind PPP’s popular Twitter account, which has more than 100,000 followers.

Professor Irv Joyner of the North Carolina Central University School of Law. Irv has served on the faculty at Central for nearly four decades and is a widely recognized expert in criminal law, criminal procedure, civil rights and race and the law. Irv speaks and lectures regularly at legal education, civil rights, political empowerment and educational advancement programs.

Tomas Lopez is the executive director of Democracy North Carolina where he leads the organization’s efforts to fight for fair and free elections and combat voter suppression. Previously, he was Counsel with the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law. As a voting rights attorney there, he litigated against restrictive voting laws in federal court and partnered with advocates to advance and defend election reforms at the state level.

When: Monday, February 24 at 6:00 p.m. Where: Weaver Street Market – 404 W. Hargett St. in downtown Raleigh Space is limited – preregistration requested. Cost: $20 for those who pay online (tickets include one complimentary beverage and hors d’oeuvres; there will also be a cash bar available), $25 at the door; scholarships available (Proceeds from this event will help underwrite a free upcoming Crucial Conversation on immigration issues.) Click here to register. Note: Online sign-up page will list the “pay at the door” option as “free,” but the actual, event-day cost is $25 Questions?? Contact Melissa Boughton at 919- 861-1454 or melissa@ncpolicywatch.com

PLEASE NOTE: Funds raised at this special event will be used to help underwrite an upcoming March Crucial Conversation about immigration issues and the Trump Administration’s “public charge” rule. That event will be free to the public so that all members of our community have the opportunity to be informed and engaged.

Everyone is welcome at all Crucial Conversations, but because of the location on February 24, space will be limited — there are only 75 seats available. The first 10 registrants will also receive a special gift at the event. We hope to see you there!