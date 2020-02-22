New poll shows support for Gov. Cooper in state budget standoff

In case you missed it, be sure to check out the latest Survey USA poll results regarding what North Carolinians think about some key matters of public policy. The headline takeaway: Gov. Roy Cooper continues to have a much better connection to the hearts of minds of the people of the state (even Republicans!) than conservative legislative leaders.

This is from WRAL.com:

Almost three-quarters of those polled said they would prefer school funding be increased rather than taxes cut, and a majority called for expanding Medicaid coverage to more of the state’s working poor, according to the exclusive poll by SurveyUSA…. Given a choice between providing more money for public schools or cutting business taxes to boost the economy, 71 percent of respondents said school funding was more important. Fewer than one-fifth said tax cuts should be the budget priority, while 9 percent said they weren’t sure. GOP lawmakers included a rollback of North Carolina’s franchise tax in the $24 billion state budget they passed last summer, saying it would save businesses statewide an estimated $250 million. But Cooper vetoed the budget, saying corporate taxes had been cut enough in recent years and that it was time to invest more in education. Support for Cooper’s stance cut across all demographics in the poll. Even more than three in five of Republicans questioned and a majority of those who identify themselves as conservative ranked funding schools ahead of cutting taxes in the budget debate.

Of course, the poll results come as no particular surprise. Cooper has enjoyed relatively high popularity numbers throughout his first three years in office, while the General Assembly has consistently received low approval ratings. The public has also consistently supported Medicaid expansion and better funding for schools — things the General Assembly has blocked for years.

Click here to see the full poll results.