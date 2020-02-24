Commentary, News

Report: Want expanded healthcare in NC? End gerrymandering

By
45 mins ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary, News

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new report from the Center for American Progress shows how partisan gerrymandering has allowed officials in a handful of states to deny their own residents expanded access to Medicaid despite strong public support.

The report examines the broad benefits of Medicaid expansion for states and low-income people and how partisan gerrymandering has blocked efforts toward sensible reforms in several key states, including North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia.

“While Medicaid enjoys strong public support, officials in a handful of states are refusing to act in the interests of their own citizens,” said Emily Gee, health economist of Health Policy at CAP and co-author of the report.

“Gerrymandering in these states has allowed conservative politicians to cater to the extreme right wing and oppose policies that would save thousands of lives at minimal cost to state taxpayers,” said Alex Tausanovitch, director of Campaign Finance and Electoral Reform at CAP and co-author of the report. “Gerrymandering undermines the relationship between the government and the governed, and that has consequences across every issue of public concern—including access to healthcare.”

Evidence shows that in states that implemented the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) Medicaid expansion, low-income populations benefited from not only better access to care but also greater financial stability, fewer evictions, and lower rates of poverty. In Georgia, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, fully implementing the ACA Medicaid expansion could have saved more than 3,000 lives in 2019 alone and reduced the number of uninsured people by nearly a million.

The report recommends requiring independent commissions to draw voter-determined districts based on statewide voter preferences. This policy would end partisan gerrymandering and increase representation for communities who have too often been shut out of the political system.

Read the report: “How Partisan Gerrymandering Limits Access to Health Care” by Alex Tausanovitch and Emily Gee

Possibly related posts:

  1. New Census data highlight rise in uninsured, the importance of Medicaid
  2. Stein joins other attorneys general in asking SCOTUS to resolve Affordable Care Act controversy
  3. NC teacher: What if I ran my classroom like Berger and Moore run the legislature?
  4. Legislative fail: Health care special session
  5. New poll shows support for Gov. Cooper in state budget standoff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

New poll shows support for Gov. Cooper in state budget standoff

In case you missed it, be sure to ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
A Superfund cleanup in Jacksonville failed. Without federal funding for a fix, contamination is spreading.

Beset by budget cuts, bankruptcies, legal disputes and broken equipment, the cleanup of the ABC Clea [...]

ECU trustees: Speaker Tim Moore seeking chancellor’s post

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) is seeking the open chancellor’s position at Ea [...]

School advocacy group: N.C. must meet Leandro requirement of “sound, basic education”

A public schools advocacy group is calling on North Carolina leaders to take “immediate and intentio [...]

As 2020 election approaches, “fake news” goes viral in North Carolina

"Satirical" Facebook site seeks to promote Trump's re-election When Jonathan Jones sa [...]

A pirate’s plunder

The post A pirate’s plunder appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The spiritual practice of grocery shopping

After a few months of unemployment I was going stir-crazy so I got a job as a cashier at a local gro [...]

After latest court setback, Tim Moore and the GOP must drop their voter ID con

Say this for North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and his surrogates, they are determined con arti [...]

Yes Virginia (and North Carolina and all the other states), the global environmental crisis is an existential threat

The lengths to which conservative ideologues and members of the Trump cult will go in order to avoid [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch